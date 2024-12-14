Canucks Gameday Preview #29: Will Vancouver Complete The Sweep Of The Bruins?

The Vancouver Canucks (15-8-5) will have an opportunity to sweep yet another Eastern Conference team on Saturday when they face the Boston Bruins (15-13-3) at Rogers Arena. The last time these two teams met, Vancouver shut out Boston 2-0, with Jake DeBrusk scoring the winning goal in his return to TD Garden. Saturday's matchup also marks the return of Nikita Zadorov, who, despite playing less than a season with the Canucks, became a fan favourite during the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Vancouver catches Boston at an interesting time, as the Bruins have been outscored 13-2 in their last two games. Their offence has struggled the previous two games and took a pretty significant blow last game as Elias Lindholm left during their loss to the Seattle Kraken with an upper-body injury. If the Canucks can play a full 60 as they did against the Florida Panthers, they should be able to take advantage of a struggling Boston team.

Players to Watch:



Derek Forbort:

Saturday will mark the first time Derek Forbort faces the Bruins since signing in Vancouver this past offseason. The 32-year-old defenceman made his return from injury on Thursday and played a key role in shutting down the defending Stanley Cup champions. If the Canucks want to pull off the season sweep, they will need another strong game from Forbort, both at even-strength and on the penalty kill.

Brad Marchand:

Few players in the NHL are loathed in Vancouver more than Brad Marchand. Boston's captain always finds a way to get under player's skin and has had plenty of success against the Canucks during his career. Expect Marchand to be a pest once again as he looks to help his Bruins get back on track.

Top 5 Scoring Leaders (Goals, Assists, Points):

Vancouver Canucks (15-8-5):

Quinn Hughes: 7-27-34

Elias Pettersson: 8-18-26

Conor Garland: 8-17-25

Jake DeBrusk: 14-9-23

Brock Boeser (21 Games): 8-11-19

Boston Bruins (15-13-3)

David Pastrňák: 10-18-28

Brad Marchand: 12-11-23

Justin Brazeau: 6-8-14

Pavel Zacha: 7-6-13

Elias Lindholm: 3-10-13

Game Information:

Start Time: 7:00 pm PT

Venue: Rogers Arena

Television: Sportsnet

Radio: Sportsnet 650