Canucks' fan favourite, Gino Odjick, dies at 52

VANCOUVER — One of the most popular players to ever suit up for the Vancouver Canucks has died.

Wayne "Gino" Odjick, who played 12 seasons in the NHL for the Canucks, New York Islanders, Philadelphia Flyers and Montreal Canadiens, died today at the age of 52. Gino’s sister Dina Odjick shared the news on Facebook of his passing.

"Our hearts are broken. My brother Gino Odjick has left us for the spirit world," she wrote.

Odjick spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Canucks after being selected by them in the 1990 entry draft, before being traded to the New York Islanders for Jason Strudwick in March 1998.

In 2014, Odjick was diagnosed with Amyloidosis — a disease he says attacked his organs and his heart.

The former enforcer had 64 goals and 73 assists in 605 NHL games. Odjick was a key member of the 1994 Canucks Stanley Cup finalist team, playing 10 games in the playoffs for the team that lost a physical seven-game series to the Boston Bruins.

Odjick also did a lot of community work.

He holds a Canucks team record, with his 2,127 penalty minutes being the most in franchise history.

The Canucks are expected to issue a statement later tonight.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 15, 2023.

The Canadian Press