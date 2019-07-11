Canucks facing needlessly tricky future after another summer splurge

Signing more free agents shouldn't impact Elias Pettersson too, too much. (Getty)

When news first broke that Vancouver was prepared to sign Micheal Ferland to a long-term contract, there was a collective cracking of the fingers among hockey commenters as preparations were made to hit the keyboard to slam Jim Benning and the Canucks for needlessly investing too much money and term into another mid-level asset.

It turns out the contract isn’t really all that bad, and the Canucks have set themselves up to, in a best-case scenario, actually receive some unfamiliar value on the four-year agreement that will pay Ferland $3.5 million per season.

The power winger has 40-point potential, and fans and teammates will love his blend of physicality and pace. Worries over Ferland himself should be low on the list.

Still, it underscores a concerning trend for a franchise that is obviously so desperate to make the playoffs — be it to fulfill the wishes of ownership or support the hockey ops’ own misplaced logic.

Vancouver paid the premium on two limited assets this summer already, signing defenseman Tyler Myers to a contract worth $6 million annually, and surrendering a first-round draft pick to acquire an effective, but never special, top-six forward in J.T. Miller. Add Ferland’s $3.5 million to the bill, and the Canucks have committed to paying out $14.75 million — or 18 percent of the salary cap — to three players whose contributions may not demonstrably exceed that of replacement-level players, through 2023.

This is in addition to last summer’s splurge, and the $7.9 million paid out annually to dress bottom-six forwards Jay Beagle, Antoine Roussel and Tim Schaller.

What the Canucks have done over the last two summers is load up on middle-class contracts with an apparent inattention to the more pressing negotiations that must take place now, and sooner down the line.

Vancouver has just over $5 million left to spend as it stands now with Brock Boeser — its leading scorer over the last two seasons — still without a contract, in addition to lesser forward Nikolay Goldobin. EvolvingWild has Boeser slated to command well over $7 million annually on a six-year term, so, to make room for the Boeser extension, another shoe will have to drop.

Which Benning has since acknowledged:

"We have three months before the season starts and I’m trying to see if I can move a player or two, but if not, everyone will come into camp and we’ll have healthy competition for spots." — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) July 11, 2019

Regrettably, it’s not likely that a trade, or two, will come at the benefit of the Canucks even in the event that they shed some unwanted salary in the process.

It should be expected in two years, once Elias Pettersson and Quinn Hughes are through delivering tremendous value on entry-level deals, that each could have earning power that exceed Boeser’s in restricted free agency. A few mid-level assets will see their deals simultaneously expire (there’s roughly $12 million to be had between Brandon Sutter, Tanner Pearson and Sven Baertschi alone), and Alexander Edler’s price tag lifted as well, so that should help facilitate things, but if the Canucks continue to press and spend resources as they have, satisfying their most prized lottery selections in a few summers won’t be an easy task, either.

Presenting themselves as the destination for middling free agents looking to cash in on the reasonable amount of success they have had, the Canucks might be better equipped to compete now, but have surely made what should have been a simple task of retaining the top-end talent they have assembled in the Benning-led drafts something of a challenge.

But worse, while prioritizing a premature postseason appearance over building patiently and methodically around the makings of a really solid core, the Canucks risk failing to gather the proper support and missing out on opportunities to add talent outside overspending on it in the marketplace.

