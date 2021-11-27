Canucks face the Bruins on 3-game losing streak

Vancouver Canucks (6-13-2, seventh in the Pacific) vs. Boston Bruins (10-7-0, fifth in the Atlantic)

Boston; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -239, Canucks +192; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Vancouver is looking to stop its three-game slide with a victory against Boston.

The Bruins are 6-3-0 at home. Boston averages 8.7 penalty minutes per game, the ninth-most in the Eastern Conference. Brad Marchand leads the team serving 30 total minutes.

The Canucks are 3-7-1 on the road. Vancouver leads the Western Conference recording 33.4 shots per game while averaging 2.3 goals.

The teams match up Sunday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marchand has 22 total points for the Bruins, eight goals and 14 assists. Patrice Bergeron has eight goals over the last 10 games for Boston.

J.T. Miller leads the Canucks with seven goals and has 19 points. Quinn Hughes has 8 points over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 6-4-0, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.9 assists, four penalties and 9.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .904 save percentage.

Canucks: 2-7-1, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.7 assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with an .886 save percentage.

INJURIES: Bruins: Trent Frederic: day to day (upper body).

Canucks: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press