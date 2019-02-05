Canucks D Alex Edler stretched off ice after scary fall

Alex Edler injury update: Canucks D (facial injury) stays in Philly after scary fall

Alex Edler suffered a scary fall in a game against the Flyers on Monday.

The Canucks defenseman left the matchup on a stretcher after landing face-first on the ice.

Fans gave Edler a standing ovation as he left the ice. He was taken for X-rays after the incident, coach Travis Green told reporters following the game. He did not provide a further update.

Edler, 32, is in his 13th season with Vancouver. He has totaled 20 points on five goals and 15 assists in 2018-19.

The Flyers topped the Canucks 2-1. It was their eighth straight win.



