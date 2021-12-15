Four Canucks test positive for COVID-19, placed in NHL protocol

VANCOUVER — A fourth Vancouver Canucks player has been placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol.

Defenceman Tucker Poolman left Vancouver's game against the Columbus Blue Jackets with about five minutes to go in the first period Tuesday. The team later said on Twitter that he has been placed in protocol.

Earlier in the day, the club said defencemen Luke Schenn and Brad Hunt and winger Juho Lammikko had tested positive for the virus.

The team was retested Tuesday morning, with Hunt's result coming back shortly before the game.

“At this point, we just have to follow the protocols and be very cautious, which is what everyone’s doing right now," said Canucks president Jim Rutherford.

He added that at least one player is experiencing symptoms but he did not know what the symptoms were.

Tuesday's morning skate was cancelled as a precaution.

Head coach Bruce Boudreau said the cancellation didn't really impact the team's game preparation.

"The players don't want anything like last year and they don't want to get behind the 8-ball," he said. "I think they're going to be ready and full of energy tonight."

The NHL postponed a game between the Hurricanes and Wild earlier Tuesday after Carolina placed six players and a member of the training staff in COVID protocol. The Canucks played the Hurricanes on Sunday.

Vancouver was the NHL team hit hardest by COVID-19 last season, with 21 players and four coaches testing positive for the virus, and several games being postponed.

None of the Canucks players placed in protocol on Tuesday were on the team last season. All four signed with Vancouver as free agents in July.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 14, 2021.

The Canadian Press