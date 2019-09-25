Canucks' Brock Boeser placed in concussion protocol

Vancouver Canucks forward Brock Boeser was placed in the concussion protocol and his status remains uncertain for the start of the regular season. (Dom Gagne-USA TODAY Sports)

Vancouver Canucks forward Brock Boeser was placed in the concussion protocol after suffering a hit from Ottawa Senators forward Chris Tierney during Monday’s 6-4 preseason win.

Boeser did not practice Tuesday and his status remains uncertain ahead of the start of the regular season.

“He’s going to miss a little bit of time here … hopefully he is back for next week,” Canucks head coach Travis Green said via Scott Brown of the London Free Press. “It’s unfortunate but we deal with it and we move on.”

This is the play where Boeser suffered the concussion.

What are you doing, Chris Tierney? pic.twitter.com/Kjb6OJAnQt — Daniel Wagner (@passittobulis) September 24, 2019

The 22-year-old was part of a vaunted restricted free agent class this summer, but Boeser and the Canucks agreed to a three-year, $17.625 million contract on September 16.

Boeser is considered a major component of the Canucks’ short and long-term plans after posting 26 goals and 56 points in 69 games during the 2018-19 season.

