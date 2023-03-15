Canucks bring 5-game win streak into matchup with the Coyotes

Vancouver Canucks (28-32-5, sixth in the Pacific Division) vs. Arizona Coyotes (24-32-11, seventh in the Central Division)

Tempe, Arizona; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks seek to continue a five-game win streak with a victory over the Arizona Coyotes.

Arizona is 18-11-3 at home and 24-32-11 overall. The Coyotes have given up 234 goals while scoring 185 for a -49 scoring differential.

Vancouver has a 28-32-5 record overall and a 13-15-4 record in road games. The Canucks have a 29-9-5 record in games they score three or more goals.

Thursday's game is the second time these teams square off this season. The Canucks won the last matchup 3-2 in overtime.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lawson Crouse has scored 21 goals with 15 assists for the Coyotes. Clayton Keller has seven goals and nine assists over the last 10 games.

Andrei Kuzmenko has 32 goals and 27 assists for the Canucks. Jonathan Tanner Miller has scored six goals and added five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 5-3-2, averaging 3.4 goals, 6.2 assists, 4.2 penalties and 11 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

Canucks: 7-2-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 6.2 assists, four penalties and 9.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Coyotes: Nick Schmaltz: day to day (lower body), Jakub Voracek: out (concussion), Patrik Nemeth: day to day (lower body), Andrew Ladd: out for season (knee), Shea Weber: out (ankle).

Canucks: Ethan Bear: out (upper body), Filip Hronek: day to day (upper-body), Oliver Ekman-Larsson: out (lower body), Ilya Mikheyev: out for season (knee), Tanner Pearson: out for season (hand), Travis Dermott: out (undisclosed), Tucker Poolman: out (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

