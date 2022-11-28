Canucks bring 3-game win streak into matchup against the Capitals

Washington Capitals (7-9-2, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (5-9-3, sixth in the Pacific Division)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks host the Washington Capitals as winners of three consecutive games.

Vancouver has a 3-4-1 record in home games and a 5-9-3 record overall. The Canucks have a -11 scoring differential, with 58 total goals scored and 69 conceded.

Washington has a 7-9-2 record overall and a 2-7-2 record in road games. The Capitals have a -6 scoring differential, with 51 total goals scored and 57 given up.

Tuesday's game is the fourth time these teams match up this season. The Capitals won 6-4 in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: J.T. Miller has scored 11 goals with 11 assists for the Canucks. Bo Horvat has seven goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Dylan Strome has five goals and 12 assists for the Capitals. John Carlson has four goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 6-4-0, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.7 assists, four penalties and 10.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

Capitals: 4-5-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.6 assists, four penalties and 11.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Canucks: Jack Studnicka: out (lower-body), Travis Dermott: out (concussion), Tanner Pearson: out (hand), Tucker Poolman: out (undisclosed).

Capitals: Carl Hagelin: out (hip), Dmitry Orlov: out (lower-body), Connor Brown: out (lower body), Tom Wilson: out (knee), Nicklas Backstrom: out (hip), Beck Malenstyn: out (finger).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press