Canucks Announce Derek Forbort Has Returned To The Club

The Vancouver Canucks announced that defenseman Derek Forbort has returned to the team after he'd been away due to his father passing away.

Canucks defenceman Derek Forbort has rejoined the team following the passing of his father. — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) October 28, 2024

Forbort has played three games this season. The last time he played was Oct. 15 against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin announced on Oct. 17 that Forbort had left the team due to "personal reasons," leaving many questions unanswered. Erik Brannstrom was recalled in place of Forbort and has played well in his absence.

