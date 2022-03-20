Canucks acquire defenceman Travis Dermott from Maple Leafs

VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks acquired defenceman Travis Dermott from the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday for a third-round pick in the 2022 NHL draft.

The 25-year-old has one goal and four assists in 43 games this season. He fell behind Rasmus Sandin and Timothy Liljegren on the Leafs' depth chart in recent weeks.

A native of Newmarket, Ont., Dermott was taken 34th overall by Toronto at the 2015 draft.

The third-round selection the Leafs received in the trade with Vancouver originally belonged to the Winnipeg Jets.

Dermott registered 12 goals and 52 points in 251 regular-season games with Toronto after making his NHL debut in the 2017-18 season. He added two goals and three assists in 22 playoff contests.

The Canucks made another move earlier in the day, trading defenceman Travis Hamonic to the Ottawa Senators for a third-round pick in 2022.

That selection originally belonged to Vancouver, but was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights and then subsequently flipped to Ottawa.

The NHL trade deadline is set for Monday at 3 p.m. ET.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 20, 2022.

The Canadian Press

