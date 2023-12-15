Canucks acquire Cicek and 2024 6th-round pick from Sharks for Studnicka

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — The Vancouver Canucks acquired defenseman Nick Cicek and a 2024 sixth-round draft pick from the San Jose Sharks on Friday for forward Jack Studnicka.

The 23-year-old Cicek has a goal and two assists in 18 this season for the San Jose Barracuda in the American Hockey League. He has four assists in 16 career NHL games, all last season with the Sharks.

Studnicka has a goal in five games for Vancouver this season and a goal and six assists in nine games for Abbotsford in the AHL. The 24-year-old center joined Vancouver in an October 2022 deal with Boston. He has six goals and 10 assists in 90 NHL games over parts of five seasons with the Bruins and Canucks.

