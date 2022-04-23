Cantlay, Schauffele shatter 54-hole mark, take 5-shot lead

  • Patrick Cantlay greets teammate Xander Schauffele, right, on the 18th green after completing their third round of the PGA Zurich Classic golf tournament, Saturday, April 23, 2022, at TPC Louisiana in Avondale, La. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
    1/6

    Zurich Classic Golf

    Patrick Cantlay greets teammate Xander Schauffele, right, on the 18th green after completing their third round of the PGA Zurich Classic golf tournament, Saturday, April 23, 2022, at TPC Louisiana in Avondale, La. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Patrick Cantlay watches his shot on the 18th tee during the third round of the PGA Zurich Classic golf tournament, Saturday, April 23, 2022, at TPC Louisiana in Avondale, La. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
    2/6

    Zurich Classic Golf

    Patrick Cantlay watches his shot on the 18th tee during the third round of the PGA Zurich Classic golf tournament, Saturday, April 23, 2022, at TPC Louisiana in Avondale, La. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Patrick Cantlay reacts after making his putt on the 17th green during the third round of the PGA Zurich Classic golf tournament, Saturday, April 23, 2022, at TPC Louisiana in Avondale, La. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
    3/6

    Zurich Classic Golf

    Patrick Cantlay reacts after making his putt on the 17th green during the third round of the PGA Zurich Classic golf tournament, Saturday, April 23, 2022, at TPC Louisiana in Avondale, La. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Xander Schauffele watches his shot off the 18th tee during the third round of the PGA Zurich Classic golf tournament, Saturday, April 23, 2022, at TPC Louisiana in Avondale, La. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
    4/6

    Zurich Classic Golf

    Xander Schauffele watches his shot off the 18th tee during the third round of the PGA Zurich Classic golf tournament, Saturday, April 23, 2022, at TPC Louisiana in Avondale, La. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Xander Schauffele watches his shot off the 17th tee during the third round of the PGA Zurich Classic golf tournament, Saturday, April 23, 2022, at TPC Louisiana in Avondale, La. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
    5/6

    Zurich Classic Golf

    Xander Schauffele watches his shot off the 17th tee during the third round of the PGA Zurich Classic golf tournament, Saturday, April 23, 2022, at TPC Louisiana in Avondale, La. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Xander Schauffele hits out of a bunker on the 16th green during the third round of the PGA Zurich Classic golf tournament, Saturday, April 23, 2022, at TPC Louisiana in Avondale, La. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
    6/6

    Zurich Classic Golf

    Xander Schauffele hits out of a bunker on the 16th green during the third round of the PGA Zurich Classic golf tournament, Saturday, April 23, 2022, at TPC Louisiana in Avondale, La. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Patrick Cantlay greets teammate Xander Schauffele, right, on the 18th green after completing their third round of the PGA Zurich Classic golf tournament, Saturday, April 23, 2022, at TPC Louisiana in Avondale, La. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Patrick Cantlay watches his shot on the 18th tee during the third round of the PGA Zurich Classic golf tournament, Saturday, April 23, 2022, at TPC Louisiana in Avondale, La. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Patrick Cantlay reacts after making his putt on the 17th green during the third round of the PGA Zurich Classic golf tournament, Saturday, April 23, 2022, at TPC Louisiana in Avondale, La. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Xander Schauffele watches his shot off the 18th tee during the third round of the PGA Zurich Classic golf tournament, Saturday, April 23, 2022, at TPC Louisiana in Avondale, La. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Xander Schauffele watches his shot off the 17th tee during the third round of the PGA Zurich Classic golf tournament, Saturday, April 23, 2022, at TPC Louisiana in Avondale, La. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Xander Schauffele hits out of a bunker on the 16th green during the third round of the PGA Zurich Classic golf tournament, Saturday, April 23, 2022, at TPC Louisiana in Avondale, La. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Patrick Cantlay
    Patrick Cantlay
    Professional golfer
  • Xander Schauffele
    Xander Schauffele
    Professional golfer

AVONDALE, La. (AP) — Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele played the back nine in 8-under 28 and shot a 12-under 60 in best-ball play Saturday to shatter the Zurich Classic three-round record at 29 under and stretch their lead to five strokes.

Cantlay and Schauffele broke the 54-hole mark of 23 under. Jonas Blixt-Cameron Smith and Kevin Kisner-Scott Brown set the 72-hole mark of 27 under in 2017, the first-year of the team format at TPC Louisiana. The final round will be alternate shot.

Cantlay and Schauffele opened with a tournament-record 59 in best-ball play Thursday and had a 68 in alternate shot to maintain a one-stroke lead.

The South African tandem of Garrick Higgo and Branden Grace were second at 24 under after a 63. They bogeyed the par-4 12th.

Sam Burns, the local favorite who played at LSU, and Billy Horschel were 23 under after a 63. They bogeyed the difficult par-3 ninth hole, then shot a 5-under 31 on the back nine.

Australians Jason Day and Jason Scrivener (63) and Aaron Rai and David Lipsky (65) also were 23 under.

The father-son team of Jay and Bill Haas was 12 under after a 68. At 68 years, four months, 20 days, Jay Haas, making his 799th official start, is the oldest player to make a PGA Tour cut.

Cantlay and Schauffele, who trailed briefly during the round, made just one birdie in the first four holes. They eagled the par-5 seventh and began the back nine with four consecutive birdies.

After making par at the par-4 14th, Cantlay and Schauffele birdied the final four holes.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Sharks snap 10-game skid with 3-2 win over Blue Jackets

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Scott Reedy had his first career two-goal game and the San Jose Sharks snapped a 10-game winless streak by beating the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 on Tuesday night. Rudolfs Balcers also scored and Kaapo Kahkonen made 22 saves to help the Sharks snap their longest skid since losing 10 straight in November 2005. Jack Roslovic scored twice for Columbus for his third multi-goal game in the past five contests. Elvis Merzlikins made 25 saves. The Blue Jackets have lost 11 of thei

  • Should OG Anunoby get an expanded offensive role in Game 3?

    The Toronto Raptors appear to be searching for solutions against the 76ers and one may have shown itself in the latter stages of their Game 2 loss.

  • Cantlay, Schauffele maintain 1-shot lead in Zurich Classic

    AVONDALE, La (AP) — Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele shot a 4-under 68 in alternate-shot play Friday at windswept TPC of Louisiana to maintain a one-stroke lead in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. The Presidents Cup and Ryder Cup partners opened with a tournament-record 59 on Thursday in best-ball play. They were at an event-record 17 under, with only one bogey through 36 holes. The teams of David Lipsky-Aaron Rai and Doc Redman-Sam Ryder were second after 67s. All four of those players a

  • Senators snap Canucks' six-game win streak with 4-3 shootout victory

    VANCOUVER — The Ottawa Senators knew what a win would mean for the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday — and the visitors were eager to play spoiler. The Canucks came in looking to extend a six-game win streak and better their fragile playoff hopes, but it was the Senators who took two points with a 4-3 shootout win. “We knew it was going to be kind of a playoff style game," said Senators forward Alex Formenton. "They're hungry for those points and they need it so they came out strong and it was a good

  • Precious Achiuwa reflects on a crushing Game 3 loss to the Sixers

    Precious Achiuwa summed up his night as a “learning experience” following the best postseason outing of his career — one that was unfortunately marred by a pair of tough missed free throws in the game’s dying minutes. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Amanda Kessel joins Pittsburgh Penguins' executive management program

    U.S. women’s hockey star Amanda Kessel is joining the Pittsburgh Penguins for an executive management program that could put her on track to work full time in an NHL front office. Kessel is the first participant in the new program the team unveiled Wednesday. She follows the lead of retired U.S. star and Hockey Hall of Famer Cammi Granato and other women in NHL management roles. Kessel said she was excited to learn on the job with the Penguins, where she’ll work alongside team executives in hock

  • Raptors fold in the face of adversity and fall into 3-0 series hole

    Sometimes in the NBA playoffs, star power trumps all.

  • Martin St. Louis pushes forward with rebuilding Canadiens: 'Elite hockey mind'

    Martin St. Louis had a pretty good sense of what he was getting into. The Hall of Fame forward played 16 NHL seasons, won a Stanley Cup, captured major awards, experienced international success, and fought for everything he got on the ice — especially early in his career — during an era where his five-foot-eight frame was viewed as a distinct disadvantage. The fire and self-belief that pushed St. Louis among hockey's greats is something he's now brought to the next chapter of his career as head

  • Tsuut'ina makes international headlines linked to possible Jake Paul fight

    The Tsuut'ina Nation just west of Calgary is at the centre of a major sports story involving a YouTube star, boxer Jake Paul, and former UFC legend Michael Bisping. The First Nation made headlines in the sports pages of UK tabloids and around the world this week as Paul and Bisping escalated a long-running war of words on social media, teasing a possible fight between the pair that could happen in Alberta. Bisping, 43, is one of the latest retired MMA stars on 25-year-old Paul's hit list, which

  • Quick facts about Montreal Canadiens legend and Hockey Hall of Famer Guy Lafleur

    Montreal Canadiens legend and Hockey Hall of Famer Guy Lafleur died at age 70. Here is a quick look at the iconic scoring star who led the Canadiens to five Stanley Cup titles: Nicknames: The Flower, Le Démon Blond Drafted: First overall by the Montreal Canadiens in 1971 Stanley Cups won: 5 (1973, 1976, 1977, 1978, 1979) Scoring titles won: 3 (1976, 1977, 1978) Hart Trophy awards: 2 (1977, 1978) Career totals: 560 goals and 793 assists for 1,353 points over 1,126 regular-season games in 17 seaso

  • Tkachuk scores 40th goal as the Calgary Flames top the Dallas Stars 4-2

    CALGARY — Matthew Tkachuk's milestone night on Thursday came in a division-clinching win. He scored his 40th goal and recorded his 100th point and Chris Tanev notched the game-winner as the Calgary Flames locked up first place in the Pacific Division with a 4-2 victory over the Dallas Stars. Calgary scored first for the NHL-leading 50th time, breaking a scoreless tie midway through the second period. With the Flames on the power play, Tkachuk took a pass from Johnny Gaudreau and stuffed the puck

  • 5-time Grand Slam champ Maria Sharapova says she is pregnant

    Maria Sharapova says she is pregnant. The five-time Grand Slam tennis champion, who retired from the sport in February 2020, delivered the news via a social media post on Tuesday — her 35th birthday. “Precious beginnings!!!” Sharapova wrote, adding: “Eating birthday cake for two has always been my specialty.” She announced her engagement to Alexander Gilkes in December 2020. ___ More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Canada's Gallant, Peterman off to winning start at mixed doubles curling worlds

    Canada's Jocelyn Peterman and Brett Gallant emerged victorious in their opening match at the 2022 mixed doubles world championships, besting Germany 9-3 on Saturday in Geneva, Switzerland. Peterman, of Winnipeg, and Gallant, of St. John's, got going early with a 5-0 lead through the first three ends. After the first two ends where the Canadians managed to gain control early with solid accuracy, a missed shot from the Germans (0-1) in the third end swung the momentum further in Canada's favour. "

  • Fred VanVleet's status for Raptors' Game 5 unknown due to left hip strain

    TORONTO — Fred VanVleet's status for Game 5 of the opening round of the playoffs is unknown after the Raptors guard strained his left hip on Saturday. The injury forced VanVleet to leave Game 4 of Toronto's series with the Philadelphia 76ers. The Raptors went on to win 110-102 and avoid elimination, sending the series back to Philadelphia for Game 5 on Monday. VanVleet tore off his jersey as he left the game late in the second quarter. The Raptors confirmed in the third that he would not return.

  • Pete DeBoer just can't ever get along

    With the Vegas Golden Knights' season hanging on the edge of a cliff, head coach Pete DeBoer has taken aim at Robin Lehner. Justin Cuthbert weighs in on the history repeating itself.

  • How Scottie Barnes could swing series vs. 76ers

    Scottie Barnes nearly recorded a triple-double against the 76ers in Game 1 in his first ever NBA playoff game and while he's listed as doubtful, Raptors coach Nick Nurse has indicated he would like the rookie to play if he's healthy enough to go. Amit Mann analyzes his performance in the series opener and why the rookie is irreplaceable against the 76ers.

  • Granlund's shootout winner leads Predators over Flames 3-2

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matt Duchene scored his 40th goal of the season and Mikael Granlund had the only goal of the shootout to lead the Nashville Predators to a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night. Filip Forsberg also scored and Juuse Saros made 19 saves in regulation and overtime for Nashville, winners of two of three. The Predators entered Tuesday in the Western Conference’s top wild card position, tied in points with the Dallas Stars. Andrew Mangiapane scored twice and Dan

  • LA Kings close in on playoff spot with 2-1 win over Ducks

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Phillip Danault scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period, and the Los Angeles Kings solidified their grasp on a playoff spot with a 2-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night. Jonathan Quick made 29 saves in a frequently spectacular performance, and Adrian Kempe scored the first goal in the Kings' third victory in four games. Los Angeles is closing in on the end of its three-season playoff drought, moving five points clear of Vegas for third place in

  • Legal experts question conclusions of NHLPA report on Kyle Beach

    Despite inconsistent reports and mixed recollections, the independent investigation made clear conclusions.

  • Return of Montreal's Défi sportif provides outlet for youth athletes with disabilities

    Whether it be swimming, ice skating or basketball, 15-year-old Leah Gustave has never been shy about trying a sport, even though she was born with arthrogryposis, a condition which severely limits movement in her joints. About four years ago, that curiosity helped her find her passion: boccia, a precision ball sport she hopes to one day play at the Paralympic Games, representing Canada. "At first, I was just throwing balls. And I thought it was fun," she said, giggling with her mother by her sid