Cantlay, Schauffele maintain 1-shot lead in Zurich Classic

AVONDALE, La (AP) — Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele shot a 4-under 68 in alternate-shot play Friday at windswept TPC of Louisiana to maintain a one-stroke lead in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

The Presidents Cup and Ryder Cup partners opened with a tournament-record 59 on Thursday in best-ball play. They were at an event-record 17 under, with only one bogey through 36 holes.

The teams of David Lipsky-Aaron Rai and Doc Redman-Sam Ryder were second after 67s. All four of those players are seeking their first PGA Tour victory.

Cantlay and Schauffele, starting on the back nine, birdied three of the first four holes to offset a bogey on the par-4 12th and added two birdies on their back nine.

“It was definitely more difficult playing alternate shot,” Cantlay said. “I think 4 under is really good considering the circumstances with the wind and our round yesterday. I think it sets a really good tone going into the weekend.”

Michael Gligic of Burlington, Ont., and American partner Ryan Armour were 10 under after a 69. Adam Hadwin of Abbotsford, B.C. and Adam Svensson of Surrey, B.C., (72) missed the cut at 7 under.

Cameron Tringale-Wyndham Clark and Brandon Grace-Garrick Higgo were 15 under. Higgo and Grace shot 65, and Tringale and Clark had a 67.

Masters champion Scottie Scheffler and Ryan Palmer settled for an even-par 72 to make the cut on the number at 8 under.

Ryder and Redman, who belong to the same country club and share the same coach, followed their opening 61 with a bogey-free round. They birdied their opening two holes and added another on the fourth to make the turn. On the inward nine, they birdied the par-5 11th and the short par-4 13th before parring out.

“It’s just been as stress free as it can in this kind of format,” Ryder said. “You have a tendency, I think, sometimes to try harder because you’re not just kind of feeling like you’re letting yourself down, you’re trying almost a little harder for your teammate. He’s swinging it great, putting me in good positions off the tee, playing from the fairway, chipping it nice a couple times when we had to, and everything has just been solid.”

Rai and Lipsky had six birdies, including four on their way to a 3-under par 33 on the front nine. They also opened with a 61.

“We played really well together,” Rai said. “(Lipsky) hit some very good shots early on. I made a couple of putts and we kind of got the round going quite early.

The father-son team of Jay Haas and Bill Haas also made the cut on the number, following a 65 with a 71. At 68 years, four months, 20 days, Jay Haas, making his 799th official start, is the oldest player to make a PGA Tour cut.

Robert Garrigus and Tommy Gainey, each playing on sponsor exemptions, followed a first-round 61 with a 78 to miss the cut. Earlier in the week, Garrigus revealed he is applying for a release with the PGA Tour to play the inaugural LIV Golf competition.

The format shifts back to the best-ball Saturday. The final round will be alternate shot.

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press

