Canterbury celebrates community

Helped by great weather and community enthusiasm, Canterbury residents and visitors enjoyed a busy and eventful weekend, Sept 16 and 17.

Canterbury Community Days began on Friday night with a corn boil and fireworks at the community centre.

Saturday morning, as she and dozens of others prepared for the parade, Mayor Tanya Cloutier was still beaming about the Friday night success.

“It was a great night,” she said.

Saturday began where Friday night left off, with numerous creative floats and entries for the noon-hour parade.

“It’s one of the best turnouts in years,” said Councillor and Rec Committee member Andrea Shannon.

Even Laura Russell, one of the town’s most familiar faces as the long-time owner of Canterbury’s Russell’s Store, took time from her busy schedule to serve as parade marshal.

Families, businesses and organizations bought into the board-game theme, creating a Canterbury touch to such favourites as Monopoly, Twister, Hungry Hippo and others.

The parade ended at the Canterbury Community Park, Parade participants and watchers headed to the park to shop at dozens of vendor booths, join in the various activities and be amazed by magician Jesse Campbell.

Jim Dumville, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, River Valley Sun