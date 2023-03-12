Can't wait for summer? Shop these top-rated women's swimsuits for stylish fun in the sun

These are the best women's swimsuits on Amazon

'Tis the season of spring break trips and summer vacation planning. It's around this time when we start shopping for this season's swimwear to get us excited for the warm weather. And when it comes to women's swimsuits, there's a lot to choose from.

If your bathing suit collection needs a revamp—but you don't know where to start—don't stress. We've rounded up some of the most popular and highly-rated women's swimsuits on Amazon for your online shopping pleasure.

Women's one-piece swimsuits

Staying comfy, covered and fashionable has never been easier. There are many stylish one-piece swimsuits for women on Amazon—and most come with an affordable price tag.

1. A flattering v-neck from Cupshe

This one-piece is a popular pick among Amazon buyers

Sizes: XS to XL

This ever-popular one-piece has earned a glowing 4.4-star review from over 23,000 happy customers. It features a flattering shirring design on the tummy and adjustable straps to cater to your body. It also comes in almost 20 colors—so grab a few!

$33 at Amazon

2. An adorable criss-cross, multicolored swimsuit from Eomenie

This design is flattering on a range of body types.

Sizes: XS to 22 Plus

With a flattering design and almost 30 different color and pattern combinations, this is a one-piece you'll want to buy again and again. It's been praised by reviewers for its comfort and ability to make women of all sizes feel confident. Plus, it features non-removable pads and adjustable spaghetti straps for ultimate convenience.

$36 at Amazon

3. A simple one-piece with ruched sides from Viottiset

This simple design offers comfort and style for any beach day

Sizes: S to 3X

This piece has a simple design with elevated details that will make you feel more confident on the beach. The ruched sides are adjustable with the added drawstring, the sides are high cut to lengthen the look of your legs and the low-cut back features adjustable straps for a better fit.

$34 at Amazon

4. A stylish plus-size swimsuit with mesh details from Cupshe

This chic swimsuit is highly rated by reviewers

Sizes: M to 3X

This swimsuit is so fashionable that we'd consider wearing it under jeans on a night out. With a plunging neckline and mesh-covered cutouts, it's the perfect look for beach-day glam. It also comes in four color options to best suit your vibe.

$39 at Amazon

5. A simple, one-shouldered look from Blooming Jelly

This one-piece can be worn as a one-shoulder or with the additional strap

Sizes: XXS to 3X

The sheer mesh design on this swimsuit makes it a chic look for any summer moment. And although we love the one-shoulder look, this piece also comes with a removable second strap for extra comfort during active swim days. With over 13 colors to choose from and a 4.4-star rating from over 1,700 reviewers, this piece is a no-brainer.

$35 at Amazon

6. A comfy, athletic piece from Beautyin

Stay active (and comfortable) with this highly rated one-piece swimsuit

Sizes: XS to XL

Almost 9,000 reviewers have praised this sporty one-piece for its lightweight, quick-dry fabric; comfortable fit; and affordable price. Whether you're gearing up for a season of surfing and water aerobics or just looking for a modest suit for beach days, this is a great pick.

$33 at Amazon

Women's bikini swimsuits

From high-waisted to strapless to cheeky, the combination options for bikinis are endless. Luckily, these highly rated options come with an affordable price tag that will allow you to mix and match all summer.

7. A colorful front-cross bikini from Cupshe

Mix and match fun patterns with this highly rated bikini

Sizes: XS to XL

Make a statement with this fun two-piece swimsuit, which comes in 14 different color and pattern varieties for optimal mixing and matching. The top features a flattering criss-cross design and the bottom has a lace-up closure on the sides that can be easily tightened. And with over 10 thousand reviews earning it 4.3 stars, you can feel confident adding this one to your cart.

$34 at Amazon

8. A funky three-piece set with matching sarong from Romwe

This three-piece set is great for beach trips and vacations

Sizes: Large-plus to 4X

This tie-dye set features a matching sarong wrap that can be used for traveling to-and-from the beach or for wearing while you go for a swim. It's been praised by almost 3,000 reviewers for its breathable material and confidence-boosting fit.

$29 at Amazon

9. A vintage-inspired bikini from Tempt Me

Go retro with this adorable high-waisted bikini set

Sizes: XXS to 22 Plus

With a self-tie halter neck and charming high-waisted bottoms, this two-piece has retro-meets-modern vibes. The top has both a clasp closure and manual tie in the back, plus built-in padding for extra support. It comes in various colors and patterns so you can mix and match colors and patterns that call to you.

$33 at Amazon

10. A classic and flattering plus-sized set from Yonique

Enjoy comfort and style in this popular bikini set

Sizes: S to 28 Plus

This bikini earned a 4.5-star rating from almost 6,000 reviewers thanks to its comfortably padded longline top and a flattering high-waisted bottom. Plus, stylish details like an adjustable criss-cross back and mesh-lined cut-outs make this a show-stopping favorite.

$33 at Amazon

11. A one-shoulder high-waisted bikini from Mooslover

Embrace summer colors with this fun bikini set

Sizes: S to 28 Plus

Reviewers love this trendy set because it's made of high-quality material and looks flattering on a variety of different body types. The top has a one-shoulder design with a self-tie bandage that adds a unique layer to the set. You can opt for one of the single-color options, a multi-color combo or one of the offered patterns.

$27 at Amazon

