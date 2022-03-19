We can't unwatch Julia Fox's wild style tutorial

Megan Wallace
·2 min read
Photo credit: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin - Getty Images
Photo credit: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin - Getty Images

Julia Fox, former Kanye flame, "Uncuh Jahmz" muse and overall chaos queen is back at it again, spreading disbelief and hilarity across the internet. We all know that Julia doesn't shy away from out there fashion decisions, but this time she's taken it to a whole new level thanks to a denim-on-denim look that leaves us...not really sure where to look. And of course, it didn't take long for her to capitalise on the moment.

On Thursday, she was spotted in LA in a pair of low-waisted jeans and matching teeny-tiny bandeau, creating a daring Canadian tuxedo look that channels Britney and Justin at The VMAs circa 2001. And for anyone unsure of how to recreate the talked-about look at home, Julia was on hand to share some of her expertise.

Taking to Instagram last night, scissors in hand, Julia posted a "Low waisted pants tutorial" to her 1.2 million followers. The clip, which is just under five minutes long, shows her cutting up a pair of high-waisted jeans with her own two hands and taking off the waistband. To close the video, she puts the jeans on, sways and hums in front of the camera and then declares; "okay, tutorial's over!". Very much a mood.

But this isn't Julia's first foray into tutorials that give her fans insight into her unique look. In a video that was posted two days ago and has since been viewed over 500,000 times, she dives into her best-known makeup look: the fox eye. A heavy-duty, smoky eye which involves layers and layers of dark eyeshadow, it's not one for the faint-hearted...or anyone who doesn't have A* beauty skills.

As it turns out, even Julia struggles to create the look. Six and a half minutes into the nearly seventeen (!) minute-long tutorial, she accidentally smudges her eye shadow onto her cheek... and clearly isn't pleased. At this point in the video, she can be heard loudly throwing down her makeup tools and declares; "Tutorial's over, I'm done!"

While she briefly disappears from the frame to grab some makeup remover for clean-up, she clarifies that she's not giving up any time soon; "Just kidding, I didn't get this far for nothing."

The internet has not been able to get *enough* of this extremely relatable tutorial, filled with the false starts and makeup messes that feel way more real than any of the glossy beauty tutorials we see from experienced MUAs.

But the most Julia moment comes at the video's conclusion when, look finally finished, she says; "I love it, I think it's fierce, I don't give a fuck what the haters say." Pretty iconic, if you ask us.

