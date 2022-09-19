Can't stop, won't stop: Dodgers sweep Giants and show no sign of slowing down

Dodgers reliever Justin Bruihl, right, celebrates with catcher Austin Barnes after a 4-3 win in 10 innings over the San Francisco Giants on Sunday. (John Hefti / Associated Press)

The Dodgers have seemed almost offended by the thought.

Now that they’ve clinched the division, almost certainly locked up baseball’s best record, and done it all with a couple weeks still remaining in the regular season, have they worried at all about complacency setting in between now and the playoffs?

No, they’ve emphatically claimed. Not in the slightest.

“That question doesn’t even register with me,” first baseman Freddie Freeman said last week, in the midst of his team’s division-clinching clubhouse celebration.

“I mean, if you don’t want to win the game, you shouldn’t be playing,” pitcher Andrew Heaney echoed Sunday.

“If you start seeing our guys get lazy, then come talk to me,” added manager Dave Roberts, his tone sharpening as he sat in the visiting skipper’s office at Oracle Park. “Our guys are smart enough to know, it matters.”

Indeed, as they promised, the Dodgers’ intensity didn’t wane during their first series after their division clinch last week.

Instead, in the final stop of their three-city, nine-day road trip, the club completed a three-game, record-setting sweep of the San Francisco Giants with a 4-3, extra-innings win Sunday night.

The victory was the Dodgers’ 15th over the Giants this season, the most they’ve won in a single campaign against their rivals since the two franchises relocated to California in 1958.

And it required them to grind through a rainy evening in the Bay Area that didn’t conclude until the end of an almost hour-long 10th inning.

After playing through wet conditions and a 20-minute rain delay early on, then squandering an eighth-inning lead that left the score level at 2-2 going into the 10th, the Dodgers manufactured two runs in the extra inning.

Mookie Betts, right, is congratulated by Trayce Thompson after scoring in the 10th inning against the Giants on Sunday. (John Hefti / Associated Press)

Austin Barnes set the tone with a sacrifice bunt. Mookie Betts broke the tie with an RBI double down the line. Then, the Dodgers strung together three two-out walks (the first one was intentional) to force home another run that gave them some insurance.

They needed it, after reliever Andre Jackson gave up one run and loaded the bases in the bottom half of the frame.

But then, with two outs, left-hander Justin Bruihl was summoned from the bullpen and got LaMonte Wade Jr. to ground out for his first career save.

“Beer shower!” Dodgers players shouted as they returned to the clubhouse postgame, eager to commemorate Bruihl’s milestone moment with a celebration.

“There was beer, ketchup, milk, a bunch of other stuff dumped on me,” Bruihl said with a smile. “I took a nice hot shower after.”

Each little moment — playing through the rain, scoring twice in the 10th, celebrating Bruihl’s accomplishment afterward — was evidence to Roberts that his team hasn’t dropped its level of play, and hasn’t lost its edge even with its place in the standings secure.

“There wasn’t any lack of focus or taking plays off,” Roberts said. “It was the same intensity as I saw last year, when we were in a pennant race with these guys. So credit to our players.”

Price still weighing retirement

David Price hasn’t decided if he will retire at the end of the season.

At least not yet.

After a report from USA Today on Sunday morning said the Dodgers veteran was planning to retire at the end of the season, Price clarified with reporters that he has yet to make a final decision and that he first wants to focus on finishing the year.

It echoed what Price had told The Times during a Saturday afternoon interview at Oracle Park.

It’s certainly possible, if not likely, that this is the final year of Price’s decorated 14-year career — which is part of the reason he has been striving to return from a wrist injury that has kept him out since the start of this month.

“My last couple appearances [before getting hurt], I didn’t throw the ball the way I wanted to,” Price said. “If this is it, I want to go out strong.”

There are few accolades Price hasn’t achieved since breaking into the majors in 2008.

He won a Cy Young Award in 2012, and an ERA title that year as well as in 2015. He is a five-time All-Star with 157 wins. He’s received a couple World Series rings, too, with the Boston Red Sox in 2018 and the Dodgers in 2020 (though he sat out that season because of the pandemic).

This year, Price is hoping he can be part of another title team — especially as he decides whether it will be his last.

“Just want to see how this year unfolds,” the left-handed pitcher said, “and see what happens in October.”

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.