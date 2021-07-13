I Can't Stop Wearing These Lightweight Sneakers That Had a 10,000-Person Waitlist

Model 000

While reruns of Sex and the City would have you believe New Yorkers run around town in strappy Manolo Blahniks, people who typically walk at least a few miles every day can more likely be found in a pair of supportive sneakers. After walking countless miles in the city over the last two years, I've become somewhat of a comfortable shoe connoisseur. I have my upscale sneakers, my serious running shoes, and my trendy slip-ons. The most recent addition to my collection: A pair of lightweight everyday white sneakers that truly go with everything.

They're the Model 000 sneakers from Atoms, a brand you may have heard of if you follow the popular Instagram account Humans of New York. Co-founder Sidra Qasim was featured on the page in early 2021, sharing her story of pursuing entrepreneurship instead of following the traditional Pakistani path towards marriage. The post caused the Model 000 sneakers to sell out and rack up a waitlist of more than 10,000 people, making me eager to give the thoughtfully designed shoes a try.

With a minimalistic look that rivals that of Allbirds and plenty of smart features, the shoes live up to the hype. They're made with a supportive insole for comfort, and an antimicrobial copper lining that kills bacteria and viruses while keeping germs and foot odor at bay. Elastic laces provide a classic look, allowing you to easily slip the shoes on and off—no untying and retying necessary. The shoes are so lightweight, you'll hardly notice you're wearing them.

To buy: from $129; atoms.com.

Atoms restocked the Model 000 sneakers in June, and they're available in men's and women's styles in four neutral colors, starting at $129. Along with long waitlists, the shoes have garnered over 1,700 five-star reviews from shoppers who, like me, can't seem to stop talking about how comfy they are.

"I love these shoes. I recommend them to everyone I meet," said one reviewer who owns multiple pairs of the sneakers. They even have a chef's seal of approval: "I spend 14 hours a day on my feet… So far they are super spongy [and] the elastic laces have all my clog-wearing staff envious!" they wrote. "I recommend Atoms to all of my staff members."

If you're looking for a comfortable pair of sneakers with an elevated look that you can wear with everything from leggings to dresses, order a pair of Atoms' Model 000 sneakers now before they sell out again.