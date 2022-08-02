I Can't Stop Wearing This Flattering Dress from a TikTok-Famous Brand — and It's on Sale Right Now

Halara Dress Review

I'll be honest, I own a way too many sundresses — to the point they're bursting out of my tiny NYC closet. (How many dresses count as too many, anyway?) However, even with my endless options, there's just one super comfy and flattering dress I've been reaching for over and over again this summer — and it's on sale right now.

I've come to swear by Halara's Everyday Cloudful Activity Dress. When my mom first gifted it for my birthday, I'll admit I wasn't immediately sold since I didn't really own anything similar to it. But the moment I slipped into the soft silhouette, I became obsessed. Not only was my mom right about the dress, but so was TikTok — Halara went viral last year for its In My Feels dress, and now I totally get the hype surrounding its exercise dresses.

Shop now: $40 (Originally $50); thehalara.com

Made with a special fabric blend that's made to "feel as soft and light as a cloud," the moisture-wicking dress has a figure-flattering fit that naturally cinches my waist for a slimming effect. It has just the right amount of stretch to conform to my curves without losing its shape, and accentuates my body in all the right spots. It's available in a wide range of sizes from XS to 4X as well as a whopping 31 colors. I have it in a pretty blush and I'm eyeing it in pastel lavender, too.

My favorite part? The built-in bra and shorts. At first I was hesitant about these hidden details because I wasn't sure if they'd be comfortable, but they've only made it easier to wear the dress. Its not-too-revealing U-neckline and bra insert give my DD-cup chest plenty of support (and an instant lift), while the shorts have made even the breeziest city days no big deal. Plus, I find that it fits true to size.

Even though it's designed as an activity dress, I've worn it just about everywhere, from brunch dates to family gatherings. Since the dress style is a cross between athleisure and everyday casual, it's versatile and easy to dress up or down; it transitions from a walk through the park to dining out with a switch from sneakers to a white, oversized button-up and sandals.

And don't just take my word for it — hundreds of shoppers agree that the Halara dress is "the softest, most comfortable thing," and even compare it to options from higher end brands like Lululemon and Outdoor Voices.

"I originally heard about [the dress] on TikTok and was super nervous to get it (waiting months to finally order it) but I'm so happy I did," one shopper wrote. "I'm planning to get more colors in the future… because I fell in love with it." They continued to rave that it's perfect for golfing but also comfy enough for "just sitting around the house."

You can snag the Halara Everyday Cloudful Activity Dress for $10 off right now, and I highly recommend grabbing it while it's discounted — I know I'll be adding it to my cart.

