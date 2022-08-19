We can't stop staring at Shay Mitchell's overlined lips

To put it simply, Ash K Holm is a makeup mogul. And with over 1.1 million Instagram followers, the artist has a dedicated following, thanks to her incredible work on celebrity clientele – which includes Kris Jenner, Megan Fox and Kim Kardashian, to name a few.

Now, like any artist, Ash has her own signature style. I mean, Picasso was all about surrealism and cubism, Van Gogh was known for landscapes and still life and Andy Warhol is a pop art legend. In terms of makeup and her work, by the looks of things, Ash loves an all-rounded glam beat but particularly, an overlined lip. Just take Ariana's r.e.m. beauty campaign pics as a prime example of her colouring outside of the lines – in the best way possible, of course.

Her most recent overlined lip look comes to us via the beautiful face of Shay Mitchell which Ash shared in a selfie snap on her IG feed. As much as we love the dark sultry smokey eye look (see below), the one part of the glam we cannot stop staring at is her nude lips. By observing verrrry closely, we can see that the lip liner has been taken *just* outside the border of Shay's lips all around – including the cupid's bow, too.

This subtle, yet still noticeable, trick exaggerates the natural lip shape to mimic a fuller lip and there are many different techniques to achieve this. TikTok is full of them, including how to achieve Vanessa Hudgens' emphasised upturned lip. And let's not forget Kim Kardashian's gym lips.

Ash, just as you shared your cream contouring stamp method, pls can you drop the tutorial on this lip look? We'll be waiting...

Follow Lia on Instagram.





