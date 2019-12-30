Cant solos to victory in Bredene

ZONHOVEN BELGIUM DECEMBER 08 Sanne Cant of Belgium and Team IkoCrelan Mud during the 24th Superprestige Zonhoven 2019 Women Elite superprestige zonhoven TelenetSuperprestige on December 08 2019 in Zonhoven Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Sanne Cant (Iko-Crelan) soloed to her second win of the season at the Ethias Cross in Bredene on Monday. The world champion attacked on the second lap and never looked back, cruising to the line with a minute's advantage over runner-up Anna Kay. American Rebecca Fahringer came in third.



Briton Bethany Crumpton (Tarteletto - Isorex) got the hole shot, pulling away a group into the mud pit that included Marion Riberolle, Alicia Franck and Geerte Hoeke. Cant lurked behind in sixth, but near the end of the lap began her surger.





Cant came to the start of the second lap with Kay on her wheel and Fahringer a few seconds behind, with Riberolle and Loes Sels chasing.



The world champion soon distanced her rivals, with Fahringer and Kay chasing at 25 seconds. As Cant steadily opened up the gap, Kay dropped Fahringer to take second.





