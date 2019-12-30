Cant solos to victory in Bredene
Sanne Cant (Iko-Crelan) soloed to her second win of the season at the Ethias Cross in Bredene on Monday. The world champion attacked on the second lap and never looked back, cruising to the line with a minute's advantage over runner-up Anna Kay. American Rebecca Fahringer came in third.
Briton Bethany Crumpton (Tarteletto - Isorex) got the hole shot, pulling away a group into the mud pit that included Marion Riberolle, Alicia Franck and Geerte Hoeke. Cant lurked behind in sixth, but near the end of the lap began her surger.
Cant came to the start of the second lap with Kay on her wheel and Fahringer a few seconds behind, with Riberolle and Loes Sels chasing.
The world champion soon distanced her rivals, with Fahringer and Kay chasing at 25 seconds. As Cant steadily opened up the gap, Kay dropped Fahringer to take second.
Results
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Sanne Cant (Bel) Iko – Crelan
0:45:03
2
Anna Kay (GBr) Experza Pro Cx
0:00:57
3
Rebecca Fahringer (USA)
0:01:23
4
Geerte Hoeke (Ned)
0:01:59
5
Loes Sels (Bel) Iko – Crelan
0:02:02
6
Marion Norbert Riberolle (Fra) Experza Pro Cx
0:02:14
7
Kata Blanka Vas (Hun)
0:02:59
8
Karen Verhestraeten (Bel) Iko – Crelan
0:03:07
9
Evie Richards (GBr) Trek Factory Racing Cx
0:03:17
10
Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel)
0:03:53
11
Alicia Franck (Bel) Experza Pro Cx
0:04:02
12
Bethany Crumpton (GBr) Tarteletto - Isorex
0:04:52
13
Mascha Mulder (Ned) Group Hens - Maes Containers
0:05:27
14
Veerle Goossens (Ned)
0:06:15
15
Ffion James (GBr)
0:06:19
16
Laura Porhel (Fra)
0:06:49
17
Camille Benoit Guyod (Fra)
0:07:47
18
Ishbel Strathdee (GBr)
0:08:13
19
Axelle Bellaert (Bel)
0:08:26
20
Sophie Thackray (GBr)
0:08:28
21
Louise Moullec (Fra)
0:08:49
22
Clea Seidel (Ger)
0:08:58
23
Corey Coogan Cisek (USA)
0:09:06
24
Janine Schneider (Ger)
0:09:08
25
Meg De Bruyne (Bel)
0:09:29
26
Camille Devigne (Fra)
0:09:41
27
Kätlin Kukk (Est)
0:09:45
28
Lara Defour (Bel)
0:10:00
29
Letizia Borghesi (Ita)
0:10:34
30
Camille Devi (Fra)
31
Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Trinity Racing
32
Jolien Verschueren (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal
33
Sara Cueto Vega (Spa)
34
Yenthe Van Lommel (Bel)
35
Emily Ashwood (GBr)
36
Giada Borghesi (Ita)
37
Imogen Chastell (GBr)
38
Roisin Lally (Irl)
39
Kiona Dhont (Bel)
40
Adeline Moreau (Bel)
41
Marie Lynn (GBr)
42
Ruby Miller (GBr)
43
Chloe Hinchliffe (GBr)
44
Connie Hayes (GBr)
45
Naomi De Roeck (Bel)
46
Lily Young (GBr)
47
Jo Blanchaert (Bel)
48
Hortense Godiot (Fra)
49
Pepe Phillips (GBr)
DNF
Siobhan Kelly (Can)
DNF
Jinse Peeters (Bel)
DNF
Emily Werner (USA)