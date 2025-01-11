🎥 Can't see a thing! 🫣 Game called off after 3️⃣ minutes due to fog 🌫️

Picture the scene.

You've battled the traffic, found your way to the ground, got through the turnstile queues and taken your seat for your team's action.

And then, after three minutes, the game is called off and it's immediately time to go home.

That's exactly what happened during Swindon Town's League Two game with Crewe Alexandra on Saturday when the thick fog meant that the players could not see each other.

"You can barely see anything."



Play has been suspended at The County Ground between Swindon Town vs Crewe Alexandra due to the fog 🌫️ pic.twitter.com/oOrVFK6Icg — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) January 11, 2025

And while fans would've obviously been disappointed, there was very little point playing a match when they couldn't see the action from the stands.

Swindon game suspended after 3 minutes due to fog



This isn't restarting is it 😂 pic.twitter.com/MeMor91JMt — Dean McMackin (@DeanMcMackin) January 11, 2025

Eventually though, the fog cleared enough for the match to start.

It'll be a late one for the Crewe fans who made the journey!

