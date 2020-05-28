We can't get over Kate Middleton's apparent teenage crush

Photo credit: Max Mumby/Indigo - Getty Images

Having a poster of your crush on display in your bedroom is a core staple of being a teenager (my own walls were pretty busy... plastered with Usher, Justin Timberlake and Pharrell, et toi?) and it's nice to hear that even royalty are no different.

According to a newly published profile charting Kate Middleton's life, work and relationship with Prince William, The Duchess of Cambridge's teenage crush was a scarily spooky predictor of her future. It's definitely somebody you'll be familiar with too.

As written by journalist, Anna Pasternak (who previously published a book on Princess Diana's relationship with James Hewitt), "It's been a rapid ascent for a girl born into an upper-middle-class family in Reading. She [Kate] and her siblings attended Marlborough [College], thanks to her parents' thriving mail order business, and while there she had a poster of Prince William on her wall."

Yep, can we all just take a moment to let that one to sink in? The Duchess apparently had a poster of her future husband on her wall while at school. Maybe there actually is something in the idea that if you think about something hard enough you can will it into existence. Maybe Pharrell actually will slide into my DMs one day? (Mr Williams, if you're reading this – don't you hold back).

Photo credit: Getty Images

Kate and William now have three adorable children together, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, and have been married for 9 years, with their wedding drawing in an audience of 24.7 million.

However, it's worth noting that in response to Tatler magazine running said piece on Kate, Kensington Palace put out a statement reading: "This story contains a swathe of inaccuracies and false misrepresentations which were not put to Kensington Palace prior to publication." Tatler refute this and say they were in contact with the palace in regards to running the story.

Note to self: must look for that Usher poster in the loft next time I'm home.

