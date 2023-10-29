I Can't Get Over How Funny These "I Hate Going To Gay Halloween Parties..." Tweets Are

Halloween costumes are really on point this year, but when people began jokingly sharing why they "hate going to gay Halloween parties" because of their hilarious costumes, I couldn't stop laughing. Here are some of the best tweets:

I hate going to gay Halloween parties what do you mean you’re Natalie's jacket from Survivor: David vs. Goliath pic.twitter.com/Iq6MHVyLF3 — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) October 28, 2023

I hate going to gay Halloween parties cause what do you mean you’re Melanie91 from the pilot episode of Gossip Girl — Harry Hill (@veryharryhill) October 27, 2023

Hate going to gay Halloween parties, what do you mean you’re fo shiz fo shiz Ginuwine what’s up homie!!! — 💫 (@heyjaeee) October 29, 2023

hate going to gay halloween parties like what do you mean you’re lady gaga at the 2:53 mark of the judas music video — lia 🚀 (@beeefyfridgers) October 25, 2023

Hate going to gay Halloween parties, what do you mean you’re Sarah Michelle Gellar’s coke crucifix from Cruel Intentions? — Rob or Robert. (@rshuffandstuff) October 28, 2023

Hate going to gay Halloween parties, what do you mean you’re the telephone pole from Hereditary — Foreskin Princess (@EmilioEmm) October 28, 2023

hate going to gay halloween parties, what do you mean you’re ina garten’s florist michael — alex (@alex_abads) October 28, 2023

Hate going to gay Halloween parties, what do you mean you’re a seed dropped by a sky bird in a distant wood? — Phillip (@MajorPhilebrity) October 29, 2023

i hate going to gay people halloween parties like what do you mean you’re the bicycle from ET — trevor ✨💘 (@ariestrevor) October 28, 2023

i hate gay people. what do you mean you’re the vacuum from teletubbies https://t.co/prpUTn5ZF9 pic.twitter.com/abZYOh5R66 — John Conlin (@johnconlinmusic) October 29, 2023

I hate gay people at Halloween because what the do you mean you're going as…….. a swan(?) wearing a björk dress(?) who is also wearing a swan dress? idek… pic.twitter.com/fGh2hhsFKU — mateo🫀1989TV DAY!!!! (@melofknblonde) October 29, 2023

I hate gay Halloween. What do you mean you’re girl wearing a skirt as a top from Hilary Duff’s 2008 anti bullying PSA — empanada daddy (@empanadadaddy23) October 28, 2023

I hate going to gay Halloween parties like, what do you mean you’re Lydia Tár’s baton — Heben Nigatu (@hebennigatu) October 28, 2023

i hate going to gay halloween parties, what do you mean, "stop talking to me i'm not interested and i have a husband and two boyfriends" — charles r. davis (@charizardavis) October 28, 2023

I hate gay Halloween parties what do you mean you’re going as Tom sandavol in drag on the Vanderpump rules season 5 cast trip to New Orleans pic.twitter.com/KheM81riX1 — amy ♓︎ (@Amy__A_) October 29, 2023

I hate going to gay halloween parties, what do you mean you’re Dame Eileen Atkins as Barbara the Flower Shop Lady from THE HOURS — Tom Zohar (@TomZohar) October 28, 2023

i hate gay people. what do you mean youre lisa barlow wearing the palm spring trust exercise outfit for halloween? — ⚔️ (@chaserojo) October 27, 2023

i hate going to halloween parties with gay people because what do you mean you're the cunty photo of former president dwight d eisenhower — alicia 🍋🥀🪐🛼🔮⚔️ (@pomelopirate) October 28, 2023

I hate gay people on Halloween what do you mean you’re Lois looking at a pill bottle https://t.co/ESBNXiQXAT — Tiffan-EEK 👻 (@T1FFANYROCK) October 29, 2023

I hate gay people what do you mean you’re being Baby Jane Hudson for Halloween 😭😭😭 — jatz crackers (@iconspice) October 25, 2023

I hate gay people what do you mean you’re Lois griffin in the episode where stewie shot her — casey anthony funko pop (@homeofsexuals) October 29, 2023

i hate gay people at halloween what the fuck you mean you’re dressing up as mark ruffalo from the olivia wilde nodding gif??? pic.twitter.com/acklhiwN1G — Teddy Kister (@TeddyKister) October 29, 2023

I hate gay people at Halloween, what do you mean you two are going as Lisa Rinna and the stuffed bunny from the Season 7 reunion of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills — sam 🌠 (@samuellllm) October 29, 2023

i hate going to gay people halloween parties like what do you mean you’re @phoebe_bridgers in the @whereisMUNA Silk Chiffon music video pic.twitter.com/mmBmAGw5Gj — 🦋✨ (@queeerjoy) October 29, 2023

I hate gay people at halloween what do you mean you’re jami gertz in twister (for the second time) pic.twitter.com/lDPZS2cW51 — Jean Shart (@Thott_Disick) October 29, 2023

I hate gay people what do you mean you’re being Dorinda Medley for Halloween — izzi (@lZZlPOP) October 22, 2023

At the end of the day, who are we kidding? All of these costumes were phenomenal and hilarious.

People tweeting “I hate going to gay Halloween parties” and then post a pic of the best Halloween costume you’ve ever seen — Grave Writes! (@ClickGate_) October 28, 2023

I had to join the fun!

I hate gay people at Halloween parties, what do you mean you're Baby Spice on her way to a blood rave in 1998? pic.twitter.com/P1Oz4g6YXs — Myke Thompson (@itsmykethompson) October 29, 2023

