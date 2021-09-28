'Can't compromise on state's future': Navjot Singh Sindhu resigns as Punjab Congress chief

In a surprise move, Navjot Singh Sidhu announced his resignation as Punjab Congress chief shortly after the state cabinet was announced.

In a letter to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, which he shared on Twitter, he wrote that he could never compromise on Punjab's future and the agenda for the welfare of the state.

Trouble started brewing on Sunday as a few hours before the new ministers were to take oath, some MLAs wrote to Sidhu, saying the "tainted" Rana Gurjeet Singh should not be made minister since he faced accusations of corruption in sand mining. Gurjeet Singh, in fact, was removed from the cabinet by then chief minister Amarinder Singh over the corruption allegations.

This comes on a day when former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh is coming to Delhi. There is speculation that he will meet Home Minister Amit Shah, though there is no confirmation from both sides.

More details awaited.

With inputs from agencies

