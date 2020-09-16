'Can't Buy 6S': iPhone 12 Found No Mention in Apple Event and Fans are Still Ready With Kidney Jokes

iPhone fans, you'll have to wait.

In tech-giant Apple's highly-anticipated 2020 event 'Time Flies' on Tuesday, the company launched new devices in the form iPad Air (2020), the 8th gen iPad, Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE.

In terms of services, Apple has also launched Apple Fitness Plus as an assisted fitness guidance package with the Apple Watch, and Apple One – an all-in-one subscription package that lets you buy iCloud, Apple Music, Apple TV Plus, Apple News Plus, Apple Arcade and Apple Fitness Plus services with one static fee.

The company also confirmed that the all-new iPadOS 14 will officially begin rolling out on Wednesday for all users, which comes preloaded on these new tablets.

While many Apple loyalists waited for the announcement of the latest edition iPhone, there was none.

One had expected the fans to be heartbroken to no news on the iPhone 12, but hey, they saw a silver lining in it. No new iPhone simply meant no new expense. On the flip side, no new iPhone also meant folks had to wait longer for the price tag of previous generations to dip.

Ah yes, the return of annual kidney jokes.

Meanwhile, the newly-launched Apple Watch SE is similar to Series 4 and while it does offer restricted features, it is targetted at first time Apple Watch users and for the ones who want basic smartwatch features. Both the new smartwatches come with the latest watchOS 7 update and will come with support for the new Family Setup feature where parents can control and manage an Apple Watch for their child or even an elderly in case they don’t have an iPhone of their own.