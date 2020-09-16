'Can't Buy 6S': iPhone 12 Found No Mention in Apple Event and Fans are Still Ready With Kidney Jokes

iPhone fans, you'll have to wait.

In tech-giant Apple's highly-anticipated 2020 event 'Time Flies' on Tuesday, the company launched new devices in the form iPad Air (2020), the 8th gen iPad, Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE.

In terms of services, Apple has also launched Apple Fitness Plus as an assisted fitness guidance package with the Apple Watch, and Apple One – an all-in-one subscription package that lets you buy iCloud, Apple Music, Apple TV Plus, Apple News Plus, Apple Arcade and Apple Fitness Plus services with one static fee.

The company also confirmed that the all-new iPadOS 14 will officially begin rolling out on Wednesday for all users, which comes preloaded on these new tablets.

While many Apple loyalists waited for the announcement of the latest edition iPhone, there was none.

Me after the iPhone 12 wasn’t announced during the #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/jyOR5mlaEK — Dubpack (@cositadelanoche) September 15, 2020

*people expecting the announcement or release of the iPhone 12 at #AppleEvent* Apple: pic.twitter.com/l3EraJ0AZn — L (@lamehooman) September 15, 2020

One had expected the fans to be heartbroken to no news on the iPhone 12, but hey, they saw a silver lining in it. No new iPhone simply meant no new expense. On the flip side, no new iPhone also meant folks had to wait longer for the price tag of previous generations to dip.

#AppleEvent The iPhone 12 is coming soon, it’s time to buy an iPhone 5! pic.twitter.com/WCEY6XRbpX — Huy Nguyen (@Little_34306) September 9, 2020

me realizing my phone won’t slow down if apple doesn’t announce the iphone 12 #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/Cx0f2FHY0n — nora ミ☆ ia in betty era (@tayloberlin) September 15, 2020

#AppleEvent 19 year old me knowing I'll only afford the iphone 12 in 2031 pic.twitter.com/pg6ps7q0L4 — chun swae. (@girl_kaybee) September 15, 2020

Apple didn't launch iphone 12 so i will not be able to buy iphone 6 this year #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/dwQEJnn75H — Asim Mughal (@iam_asimm) September 15, 2020

Apple: no iPhone 12 announcement today Every single old iPhone right now:#AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/9m0uqfe6dA — Sanil Fernandes (@Sanil_fernandes) September 15, 2020

Me Waiting for apple to launch iPhone 12 so that I can buy iphone 6s #appleevent pic.twitter.com/if02rZrAZE — Anshuman Singh (@Anshumansinghkr) September 8, 2020

me waiting for #AppleEvent to launch iphone 12 so that i can finally afford iphone 7 pic.twitter.com/S3EZB5Mkon — vee (@muchlovemerrell) September 15, 2020

Everyone : Where's iphone 12? Me : Im broke, It really hurts#AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/DcoIDivRr4 — John Paul Briol (@BriolPaul) September 16, 2020

wait there’s no iphone 12 which means my iphone won’t slow down this year. #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/qAheSnJyzc — (@aotdts) September 15, 2020

When you've already removed your kidney to exchange it immediately for the iPhone 12 but apple doesn't announce it#AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/SYrGC867Eq — Vicky too much Grace (@VickyShegzy) September 15, 2020

Ah yes, the return of annual kidney jokes.

They didn't release the iPhone 12 at the #AppleEvent Kidney joke: pic.twitter.com/s6mqOOnvsR — Jameson (@OnlyFans____) September 15, 2020

me otw to apple store to buy the newest iphone 12 after selling my kidney #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/wxejlo8p1N — mark geronimo (@markgeronimo_) September 15, 2020

They didn’t announce the iPhone 12 at the #AppleEvent. Sucks, because I don’t know what to do with my extra kidney. — Neville Shah (@craziebawa) September 15, 2020

Meanwhile, the newly-launched Apple Watch SE is similar to Series 4 and while it does offer restricted features, it is targetted at first time Apple Watch users and for the ones who want basic smartwatch features. Both the new smartwatches come with the latest watchOS 7 update and will come with support for the new Family Setup feature where parents can control and manage an Apple Watch for their child or even an elderly in case they don’t have an iPhone of their own.