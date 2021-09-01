Can't Appear in Delhi: TMC MP Abishek Banerjee's Wife Tells ED in Coal Case

Days after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned Trinamool Congress (TMC) National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee and his wife Rujira Naroola Banerjee in connection with a coal scam case, the latter has written to the probe agency saying that she won't be able to to appear before it in Delhi.

Rujira told ED that it is not safe for her and her two infants to travel to Delhi alone amid the COVID-19 pandemic and told the agency to consider asking her to appear in Kolkata at her residence, news agency ANI reported.

While Abhishek had been summoned on 6 September, Rujira had been called on 1 September.

The ED's investigation in the case had begun after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had filed a First Information Report (FIR) in the case.

Back in February, the CBI had questioned Rujira in connection with the coal scam case.

Abhishek sister-in-law, Menaka Gambhir, had also been questioned by the CBI in February. The developments had come ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections, in which the TMC scored an emphatic victory over the BJP.

Also Read: The Bengal Coal Scam: How is Abhishek Banerjee’s Wife Involved?

