'Can't afford rice' quote lands journalist in jail

Anbarasan Ethirajan - BBC News
·3 min read

A journalist at a leading Bangladeshi newspaper has been jailed on charges of publishing "false" news after his report on high food prices went viral.

Samsuzzaman Shams of Prothom Alo daily appeared in court and was denied bail, a day after he was arrested.

His story - which ran on 26 March, the country's Independence Day - is alleged to have "smeared the government".

Rights activists have denounced the arrest and accused the government of stifling press freedom.

The government denies the allegation but media rights groups have warned of a steady erosion in freedoms under the governing Awami League, in power since 2009.

Reporters Without Borders ranked Bangladesh 162 out of 180 countries in last year's World Press Freedom Index, below Russia and Afghanistan.

The paper Mr Shams works for is Bangladesh's largest and most influential daily. It was not immediately clear how long he would stay in jail.

The reporter was picked up at his home outside Dhaka early on Wednesday morning by plain-clothes officers.

His employers had no idea of his whereabouts for nearly 30 hours as police and other security agencies said they had no information on him.

The report for which Mr Shams was detained featured ordinary Bangladeshis talking about their lives on Independence Day.

One quotation was from a labourer who asked: "What is the use of this freedom if we can't afford rice?"

The comment was seen to reflect growing worries about escalating food prices, which have soared around the world since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The Prothom Alo article was shared by large numbers of people. When the paper posted the report on Facebook, it used a wrong photo of a person.

"Once we realised the error, we immediately pulled it down and issued a clarification under the (amended) report," Sajjad Sharif, the paper's executive editor, told the BBC.

"But we stand by the original report. The quote of the labourer on the food price was genuine," he said.

But supporters of the governing Awami League accused the daily of fabricating quotes and tarnishing the image of the country.

Police have also launched an investigation against its editor, Matiur Rahman, as well as a video journalist from the newspaper and several other people under the controversial Digital Security Act (DSA).

Law Minister Anisul Haq said Mr Shams had "misrepresented facts with the mala fide intention of creating discontent".

"The case was filed by an individual not by the government. Due process will follow," Mr Haq told the BBC.

He said the editor and the publisher of the daily also had responsibility for the report - and that's why police were investigating them.

The latest developments come amid concerns over the alleged harassment of human rights defenders and media personnel in the build-up to elections later this year.

The Media Freedom Coalition, an initiative by a group of Western nations in Dhaka, has expressed concern over recent reports of violence and intimidation of journalists, including the detention in the Prothom Alo case.

Bangladeshi journalists say there are increasingly under pressure for reporting that is critical of the government of Sheikh Hasina. They say the DSA has created a culture of fear.

According to media rights groups, cases have been filed against around 280 journalists under the DSA since it was enacted in 2018.

Mr Haq says the government is working with media houses on issues concerning the act. "I engaged with them [editors] to remove the fear. We are trying to take the best practices. If the DSA has to be improved we will make rules to do that," he said.

Latest Stories

  • The war on British tourists has reached Amsterdam – why does everyone hate us?

    If you want to get arrested in Amsterdam these days you have two options. The first I do not recommend, although it is receiving lots of publicity at the moment thanks to the city’s new marketing campaign.

  • Amritpal Singh: Rumours swirl in hunt for fugitive Indian preacher

    Sikh separatist Amritpal Singh has not been arrested, but there have been many rumoured sightings.

  • I've spent over 80 hours on overnight trains and made 7 big mistakes, from choosing the wrong bunk to not bringing a pillow

    Insider's reporter took overnight sleeper trains with Amtrak in the US and Nightjet in Europe and regrets not splurging on the best accommodations.

  • Did European climate inaction violate human rights?

    STORY: Thousands of retired Swiss women are suing their government, alleging insufficient action on climate change violates their human rights.(Bruna Molinari) "(Coughing) Excuse me, I have asthma because of climate. That's why I can't speak."The case is being heard at the European Court of Human Rights as part of a six-year legal battle.The outcome could result in orders for governments to cut CO2 emissions much faster than currently planned.Here's what you need to know.The Swiss seniors claim that their country's inaction in the face of global warming puts them at risk of dying during heatwaves.The case alleges four violations of the European Convention of Human Rights, including the right to life.It uses emerging evidence that older women are less able to regulate their body temperatures than others.Gisele Sallin is a member of the group Senior Women for Climate Protection."The Swiss government has done too little on climate change. We have health consequences and for the quality of life for elderly people, and women are particularly vulnerable."The case has twice been rejected by domestic courts.The Swiss government argues that the case is inadmissible, saying it is without foundation and questioning whether the applicants count as victims.In a sign of its importance, eight other European governments have joined the case. They include Romania, Latvia, Austria, Slovakia, Norway, Italy, Portugal and Ireland.The elderly Swiss women's case is the first of three climate change lawsuits being heard at the Strasbourg court.They could set an important precedent that could force European governments to cut carbon dioxide emissions much faster than planned.The case has been fast-tracked and a verdict is due in 2023.The fact it's been referred directly to the court's top bench - the 'Grand Chamber' - is seen as significant.Only cases that raise serious questions about the Convention's interpretation are sent there.81-year-old Bruna Molinari suffers from asthma that she says is aggravated by excessive heat. She hopes the outcome will at least benefit generations to come."As a grandmother and mother, I think they have the right to have a climate that is better than the one we have.""The climate situation is a catastrophe. One must move, it is already very late. Get a move on, please!"

  • ‘Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies’ Features 30 Original Songs by Lady Gaga and Selena Gomez Collaborator Justin Tranter

    “Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies” music producer and songwriter Justin Tranter says their prolific career actually started with a passion for musicals. “Musicals are why I started making music as a kid. Even though I was in a rock band and now I make pop music, musicals are why I started making music in […]

  • Jennifer Aniston's Silver Mini Dress Is Everything As She Steps Out For The Premiere Of 'Murder Mystery 2'

    Jennifer Aniston just stepped out in the most epic silver mini dress for the premiere of her latest Netflix film, Murder Mystery 2 in LA.

  • Report: Chinese state-sponsored hacking group highly active

    BANGKOK (AP) — A Chinese hacking group that is likely state-sponsored and has been linked previously to attacks on U.S. state government computers is still “highly active” and is focusing on a broad range of targets that may be of strategic interest to China's government and security services, a private American cybersecurity firm said in a new report Thursday. The hacking group, which the report calls RedGolf, shares such close overlap with groups tracked by other security companies under the n

  • Finland says Russia spy operations weakened in Nordic nation

    HELSINKI (AP) — Expulsions of Russian intelligence officers and visa refusals have substantially weakened Moscow’s intelligence operations in neighboring Finland in the past year, the Finnish Security and Intelligence Service said Thursday. The intelligence agency, known by the abbreviation SUPO, said in a statement that Russian intelligence has been “squeezed” in the Nordic country because of the agency’s ability to compromise spy operations in 2022. “The Russian intelligence station (in Finlan

  • Jason Watkins and Clara Francis raise sepsis awareness after daughter's death

    Jason Watkins and Clara Francis hope a new ITV documentary will support those who have lost a child.

  • Israeli author: Netanyahu legacy imperiled by judicial plan

    TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — The Israeli historian, philosopher and best-selling author Yuval Noah Harari said Thursday that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu may go down in history as the man who destroyed Israel. Harari, who has been vocal about his opposition to a proposed judicial overhaul by Netanyahu’s right-wing government, said the long-serving prime minister has divided the country to preserve his political longevity. This has caused rifts that will be difficult to heal, Harari said. “If Net

  • Two Giraffe Half-Siblings Die Within a Week at Milwaukee Zoo

    The Wisconsin zoo's giraffe herd has lost two members, half-siblings Baha and Rahna

  • Bangladeshi journalist arrested under disputed digital law

    DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Police in Bangladesh arrested a journalist for an influential newspaper on Wednesday on charges of spreading false news under the contentious Digital Security Act, authorities said. Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan said Samsuzzaman Shams was arrested for a report published in the newspaper, Prothom Alo, on March 26, Independence Day. The report, written by Shams, quoted a day laborer as saying that the country's independence didn't mean much to him while he struggles to su

  • Video of jail attack released as Ray County officials, feds hunt for escaped inmate

    The Ray County Sheriff’s Office released footage showing two inmates stabbing a jail worker about a dozen times before they escaped.

  • Whitehorse gardener receives 'Varishth Yoddha' felicitations for military service

    Joginder Grewal is known by a lot of people. He's lived in Whitehorse for the past 35 years with his wife, and his two children. Grewal said some residents know him as a retired gardener. Others know him for the walks he takes along the river. Recently, Grewal was recognized for his long time military service and contributions to the British Royal Air Force and the Indian Air Force at an event hosted by the Yukon Government. Grewal was a teenager at the outset of the Second World War. "My World

  • Israel is on 'rampage' against human rights, new HRW chief says

    Israel's government is "on a rampage" against human rights, the new head of Human Rights Watch said on Thursday and urged the United States and other allies to do more to hold it accountable for alleged abuses and persuade it to change course. A planned overhaul of the judiciary by Israel's religious-nationalist government would be "a disaster" for human rights, HRW Executive Director Tirana Hassan told Reuters. "With the current state of the Israeli government and the attacks on the judiciary in particular, we see that this is not a human rights-compliant government," Hassan said.

  • Jeremy Renner to discuss life-threatening accident in exclusive interview with Diane Sawyer

    Jeremy Renner is opening up on his near-fatal snowplow accident in his first interview since the accident with ABC News anchor Diane Sawyer. In a trailer for "Jeremy Renner: The Diane Sawyer Interview -- A Story of Terror, Survival and Triumph," airing April 6 at 10 p.m. ET on ABC, the "Avengers" star reflects on the January accident, during which he was run over by his 7-ton snowcat snowplow machine while trying to protect his nephew. "Do you remember the pain?" Sawyer asks, to which Renner replies, "Oh, all of it, yeah, I was awake through every moment."

  • Jared Kushner's PE firm was backed by Emirates, Qatar - NYT

    The Emiratis invested more than $200 million with Kushner's Affinity Partners, while a Qatari entity also put in a similar sum, the newspaper said, citing people with knowledge of the transactions. Kushner, who was also a top adviser to Trump, formed the Miami-based Affinity Partners in 2021, Reuters had reported.

  • Eric Trump Fumes Over A Pharmacy Chain In The Wake Of Dad's Indictment

    The son of former President Donald Trump described New York City as "falling apart" before complaining about CVS shelving on Fox News.

  • Exonerated Central Park 5 Member Has 1-Word Statement On Trump's Indictment

    Trump has declined to apologize for taking out full-page ads in 1989 calling for the execution of the now-vindicated men who were teens at the time.

  • Conservative Legal Icon Delivers Chilling Prediction If Donald Trump Overturns 2024

    “We are at a perilous crossroads," J. Michael Luttig told conservative commentator Charlie Sykes.