Your cans of chili might actually be full of cream of chicken soup, Skyline recall warns

If you picked up a can of "Skyline Original Chili," it may actually be cream of chicken soup.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food and Safety Inspection announced Morgan Foods is recalling 2,205 pounds of Skyline chili after customers reported the cans were not what they were labeled.

The cans also had undeclared allergens like milk, wheat, and soy which were not declared on the product label. The cans were produced on Dec. 21, 2021 and customers are urged not to consume the product.

The 10.5 oz. can have a lot code of "L2121", product code "CHC8T UPY" on the bottom of the can, according to the FSIS. The best by date is Dec. 21, 2023.

Impacted cans will have an establishment number "EST.6806" inside the USDA mark of inspection and the cans were shipped out all across the county.

The FSIS reports that there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions and cans in question should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

They are concerned "that some product may be in consumers’ pantries."

Consumers with food safety questions can call the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-674-6854.

