Canopy’s skin-friendly humidifier doubles as an aroma diffuser

When someone mentions humidifiers, most people probably think of the classic teardrop-shaped models that emit a fine mist. And while people often reach for a humidifier when they’re struggling with allergies or a cold, did you know that they are also great for hydrating your skin?

Canopy seems to be the hot brand in the humidifier world these days, and for good reason. Canopy’s humidifier works against dry skin and fine lines, and it also can alleviate nasal congestion, sinus irritation and cough.

All thanks to its clean moisture — Canopy doesn’t mist. It just gives off filtered, hydrated air and can hydrate “rooms up to 500 square feet.”

Credit: Canopy

Also available with a blue, green or pink filter

Two more ways to shop:

1. Canopy Humidifier with Filter Subscription, $125

2. Canopy Humidifier with Filter + Aroma Subscription, $125

Thanks to the brand’s Smart Persistent Airflow technology, it’s also the only anti-mold humidifier out there. According to Canopy, “smart sensors know to continue running if there is any water left inside. No water left behind means mold can’t grow.”

Canopy’s humidifier also uses paper-based filters to trap any contaminants from getting into the air, as well as an embedded UV light that kills 99.9 percent of bacteria and viruses in the water supply. But all of this thoughtful design doesn’t mean this machine is bulky — it’s actually just three pounds.

But one of the main attractions of the product is that it’s also an aroma diffuser. Simply place the diffuser puck on top of the Canopy, add a few drops of your favorite essential oil and enjoy. And yes, Canopy offers an aroma subscription to boot.

The brand teamed up with Open Spaces to create a signature collection of home fragrances to be used with the humidifier. The collection includes scents named for each part of the day, Dawn, Midday and Dusk so that it can energize or relax you depending on the time of day.

Shop this must-have above and treat your body from head to toe.

