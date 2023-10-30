Canopy Growth Corporation (TSE:WEED) stock most popular amongst retail investors who own 57%, while public companies hold 21%

Key Insights

Significant control over Canopy Growth by retail investors implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

The top 25 shareholders own 34% of the company

Recent sales by insiders

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Canopy Growth Corporation (TSE:WEED), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 57% to be precise, is retail investors. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

And public companies on the other hand have a 21% ownership in the company.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Canopy Growth, beginning with the chart below.

Check out our latest analysis for Canopy Growth

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Canopy Growth?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Canopy Growth already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Canopy Growth's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Canopy Growth. The company's largest shareholder is Constellation Brands, Inc., with ownership of 23%. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 2.3% and 1.5% of the stock.

Story continues

On studying our ownership data, we found that 25 of the top shareholders collectively own less than 50% of the share register, implying that no single individual has a majority interest.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Canopy Growth

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own less than 1% of Canopy Growth Corporation. It has a market capitalization of just CA$580m, and the board has only CA$291k worth of shares in their own names. Many tend to prefer to see a board with bigger shareholdings. A good next step might be to take a look at this free summary of insider buying and selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a substantial 57% stake in Canopy Growth, suggesting it is a fairly popular stock. This size of ownership gives investors from the general public some collective power. They can and probably do influence decisions on executive compensation, dividend policies and proposed business acquisitions.

Public Company Ownership

We can see that public companies hold 21% of the Canopy Growth shares on issue. It's hard to say for sure but this suggests they have entwined business interests. This might be a strategic stake, so it's worth watching this space for changes in ownership.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Canopy Growth better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Canopy Growth you should be aware of, and 2 of them can't be ignored.

Ultimately the future is most important. You can access this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.