Canopy damage threatens Sterts Theatre's future

A landmark Cornish theatre could be forced to close unless it can raise £500,000 to replace its roof.

The canopy at the Sterts Arts Centre at Upton Cross near Liskeard was damaged by the summer's extreme heat.

Work to replace it and the supporting structure needs to happen before the start of the 2023 summer season, meaning the money needs to be found imminently.

Choreographer Jason Pook said it would be "devastating" to close the theatre.

The Arts Centre's director Kate Rogers said the theatre provided "opportunities for people of all ages, of all backgrounds within the community to experience the arts".

Asked what would happen if the money could not be raised, Ms Rogers said: "Realistically that means next season can't happen, we have some really big titles booked for next season which is fantastic and if we can't perform them, if we can't open, there is a very significant risk Sterts will have to close."

Alan Collings, from the theatre, said one of the bars of the canopy's support structure was "kinked".

He said: "In the heat and the storms it acts like a honeycomb so when one part of the honeycomb goes it becomes weak, so the whole canopy has twisted around to the right."

The theatre opened in 1990 and had a series of temporary covers to protect audiences from the elements before getting its first permanent canopy in 1994.

The current canopy was installed eight years ago in 2014 and while it is still safe, the fear is further bad weather could make the situation worse.

Mr Pook, who choreographed the upcoming production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat, said: "It would be devastating I think, not only for us as creators but for the community, especially for around here because there's not too much going on around this area particularly - we're very isolated in Cornwall."

The show, which will have a cast of 77 and is being put on by the Sterts Youth Company, will run for two weeks from 26 November and could help to raise some of the funds needed.

