Canon U.S.A. Designs a 24-Inch Large-Format Printer for Anywhere - From the Office to the Classroom to the Home

Canon U.S.A., Inc.
·5 min read

New 24-inch desktop model offers roll and cut sheet options to support

imagePROGRAF TC-20

The imagePROGRAF TC-20 printer is specifically designed to fit in environments with limited space
The imagePROGRAF TC-20 printer is specifically designed to fit in environments with limited space.
MELVILLE, N.Y., Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today’s hybrid working professionals and creators increasingly require the ability to produce physical drawings, posters and other large graphical media from anywhere -even without leaving home.  Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, unveils the game-changing imagePROGRAF TC-20 large format printer, designed to provide accessibility and affordability for today’s “do-it-yourself” generation, from graphic designers, to architects, engineers, educators, to retail shop owners. The introduction of the imagePROGRAF TC-20 represents Canon’s first printer category introduction enabling the consumerization of 24-inch large-format printing at a sub-$1,000 price, via a compact, desktop, user-manageable device.

The imagePROGRAF TC-20 printer is specifically designed to fit in environments with limited space, such as home offices, small offices, schools and satellite and temporary workspaces. It combines Canon’s proven product technology from multiple product lines, offering high-precision printing, an automatic sheet feeder, roll paper-feeding and large-capacity ink bottles, to offer a unique combination of image quality, performance, durability and affordability.

“The printer is so easy to use and the quality of the output is so good I am able to show photos of our specialty food offerings,” said Frank Nargentino owner of the Village Market.  “The variety of sizes I am able to print using either the roll or various cut sheet sizes allows me to create posters, banners, flyers and notices. This helps me increase my communications to my customers and employees, in turn helping to increase sales.”

Careful attention was given to user design with regards to installation and ongoing use with a particular focus on first-time large format users, with ease of operability demonstrated by the printer’s ability to automatically switch between roll paper and cut sheet paper, as well as availability of “no-spool” roll paper loading. The imagePROGRAF TC-20 is fully front-operational, allowing the ability to easily replenish paper media, swap out ink bottles, replace maintenance cartridges and manage settings from the full color touch screen panel.

The environmentally-friendly printer is rated Gold by the Electronic Product Environmental Assessment Tool (EPEAT), the highest rating to date of any imagePROGRAF printer, as well as producing the lowest power consumption of any imagePROGRAF printer to date

“We are excited to introduce an entry-level, large-format printer to expand this technology’s viability to an entirely new set of users,” said Shinichi "Sam" Yoshida, executive vice president and general manager of Canon U.S.A., Inc.  “The imagePROGRAF TC-20 combines quality and ease-of-use in a compact body, supports a variety of output sizes, and will be an essential asset for many in the education sector as well as small and home offices.”

Capable of holding up to 100 sheets of letter-size and up to 50 sheets of 11” x 17” plain paper, and roll sizes up to 24-inches in width, the imagePROGRAF TC-20 printer offers users a wide variety of media choices.  The printer comes standard with four high-capacity 70 milliliter ink bottles, lessening the need to change ink as frequently, saving time and replenishment cost.

Creative and workflow software solutions are available free of charge to help support varied industries and printing needs. Supported software includes:

  • PosterArtist, a design software available free online at, https://posterartist.canon, a free lite version or the full version with an MRSP of $425.00

  • Direct Print Plus, a solution designed to allow multiple files in different formats to be inputted by dragging and dropping, then printing without needing to launch a dedicated application for each file

  • PIXMA Cloud Link, which can support hybrid work by providing a means to print shared files remotely while also accessing the cloud from a smartphone or personal computer

  • Mobile printing app (Canon PRINT Inkjet/SELPHY) and AirPrint compatibility

  • Free Layout Plus for easy printing from Microsoft Office applications

Both Windows and Mac platforms are compatible with the imagePROGRAF TC-20.

The imagePROGRAF TC-20, as well as an optional printer stand and an optional desktop basket, are now available for ordering. For more information, please visit https://canon.us/TC20.

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.
Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $30.6 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE: CAJ), as of 2021 has ranked in the top-five overall in U.S. patents granted for 36 consecutive years† and was one of Fortune Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies in 2022. Canon U.S.A. was featured in Newsweek’s Most Loved Workplaces list for 2021, ranking among the top 100 companies for employee happiness and satisfaction at work.  Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To keep apprised of the latest news from Canon U.S.A., sign up for the Company's RSS news feed by visiting www.usa.canon.com/rss and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA.

† Number of patents for 2021 are based on figures released by IFI CLAIMS Patent Services. Figures for 2005 to 2020 are based on information issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

CONTACT: Brian Bohl Canon U.S.A., Inc. 516-408-8214 bbohl@cusa.canon.com


