Canoer ‘died fighting’ battling waves and wind during race, Michigan officials say

A professional canoer died on Saturday, Oct. 8, after battling big waves and strong winds during an unsanctioned race on Lake Michigan, officials say.

The Michigan Canoe Racing Association confirmed the death of Nick Walton, but noted the race in Frankfort was unaffiliated with the organization. He was competing in the event with “many others” on Saturday, with temperatures in the low 50s and water temperatures likely even colder, according to a statement from his fellow racers shared by the association.

“Nick and many others fell off of their boats multiple times just trying to get out through the surf,” the competitors wrote in a Facebook post. “Nick wouldn’t quit remounting and managed to make it a couple miles down the shore, but he was in the water as much or more than he was paddling.”

The Coast Guard was called when race organizers no longer saw Walton remounting his canoe. First responders received the water rescue call at 2:10 p.m., and rescuers “had eyes” on Walton about a half hour later, the City of Frankfort Fire & Rescue team said.

Walton was pulled out of the water by Coast Guardsmen and taken to the hospital, according to the fire and rescue team that assisted the Coast Guard and other first responders.

“We learned he had no pulse when he arrived, but they were still trying to warm him,” the canoe racers said. “Nick died fighting today, and I believe he wouldn’t have had it any other way.”

Walton said he had been competing in canoe races since he was 31 — for nearly two decades. In 2018, he worked for Michigan State University in its infrastructures planning and facilities department.

Walton was known for his “big personality and smile.” A canoer he raced against called him “tenacious, relentless (with) a lot of heart.”

“His drive, competitiveness and passion for the sport will be greatly missed,” Texas Water Safari organizers said.

Crews race to rescue 6 kayakers stuck in log-jammed river at night, Michigan cops say

Paddleboarder fell into Washington lake — and never made it to shore. Search underway

Man vanishes after falling out of canoe and swimming to shore, Florida officials say