Canoe Kayak Canada cancels Olympic and Paralympic team trials due to coronavirus

OTTAWA — Canoe Kayak Canada announced that they have cancelled their upcoming Olympic and Paralympic team trials due to the novel coronavirus.

The organization made the decision on Saturday in light of the Canadian government's recommendation to avoid non-essential travel outside out of the country.

"This was an extremely difficult decision for the leadership team at CKC," Chief Technical Officer Graham Barton said in a statement.

"I have been in the training environment and seen first hand the dedication and commitment of our athletes, but what I admire most is the professionalism, understanding and belief that we, as team, must do what is best for the health and safety of all. I am confident we will adapt and plan for all the contingencies in the coming months and that our team will be ready."

The trials were scheduled for April 16-19 in Gainesville, Ga.

The CKC will also arrange for their athletes, coaches and staff will return home from their Spring National Team Training Camp in Indian Harbor Beach, Fla.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 14, 2020.

The Canadian Press