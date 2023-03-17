Cano Health Full Year 2022 Earnings: EPS Misses Expectations

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Full Year 2022 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: US$2.74b (up 70% from FY 2021).

Net loss: US$207.3m (loss widened by US$189.3m from FY 2021).

US$0.95 loss per share (further deteriorated from US$0.11 loss in FY 2021).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Cano Health EPS Misses Expectations

Revenue was in line with analyst estimates. Earnings per share (EPS) missed analyst estimates by 167%.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 12% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 7.8% growth forecast for the Healthcare industry in the US.

Performance of the American Healthcare industry.

The company's shares are down 13% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

What about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Cano Health (of which 2 are potentially serious!) you should know about.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

