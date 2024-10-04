“You cannot switch off” – Enzo Maresca demands standards despite Chelsea scoring four

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has laid down the laws of standards despite seeing his side score four goals in the Conference League last night.

Maresca led his Blues side to a 4-2 win over Gent to kick off the league stage of the competition at Stamford Bridge, but the Italian was unhappy with one element of the victory.

It was a ‘second string’ Chelsea side, with many of Maresca’s star players rested on the night with another game coming as soon as Sunday. But the debate is that many of these second string players can be starters and maybe some of them should be starters for Chelsea.

There was some very good performances, and Chelsea did well to score four goals against a compact opposition that packed the middle of the park.

Maresca unhappy with conceding two goals

Maresca sets the standards

‘It was a good performance and overall I’m happy with the performance and the result,’ Maresca said after the game as cited by the Chelsea website.

‘It was a tough game and we approached it very well. Every game is complicated, it’s never easy. We changed players but you could still see the identity and the purpose of the team.

‘For sure we can do many things better. The most important thing we can learn tonight is that even if we are 4-1 up, you have to switch on until the final whistle. You cannot switch off. We conceded the second goal because we saw the game was finished. If we want to be one step forward, even if it’s 4-1, we have to continue and not concede another goal.’