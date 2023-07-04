I cannot remember two games where I've played so badly – but don't blame my age

Even England all-time-great James Anderson has found the pitches heavy weather in this series - Action Images via Reuters

I will be honest. You want to contribute in the big series and I cannot remember having two such quiet games in a row for at least the past 10 years.

I feel like I have always contributed at some stage. But I do not think I am bowling particularly badly; I am just going through a lean patch, which you do not want to happen in an Ashes.

It comes with the territory at my age for people to speculate about my future. I am saying lean patch but it is only two games out of 181. But I understand. It is a high-profile series and you get put under the spotlight a bit more and the easy target is to say he is getting on a bit. But the reason I have not taken wickets is not because of my age.

I am not thinking about the future. The future for me is just thinking about Thursday and the start of the next Test. That is as far ahead as I will look. I have said it before, even when doing well, that I do not look too far ahead. I will just try to work as hard as I can before Thursday. If I get the nod, I will put in a performance the team need. If not, I will keep working hard and play a role at some stage across the series.

When you look at both games, a couple of chances have gone down off my bowling early on. Cricket is a game where if you take a couple of wickets with the new ball then your confidence goes up early and it can turn out to be a completely different match for you. I feel like a bit of luck, a little bit of something to go my way, and things will change quickly for me. I know I still have the ability to put in match-winning performances for this team and will keep working hard to come out the other side after a quiet couple of games.

When things are going badly for you everything goes wrong. The two catches I dropped should have been taken. Lord’s is not the easiest “seeing” ground but I would expect to take both.

I am not going to criticise the pitch again. They have not suited me so far but I have found ways of getting wickets in the past on flat pitches. At the moment I am just not finding that knack.

England batter James Anderson shakes hands with Mitchell Starc - Stu Forster/Getty Images

However, when you see the best bowlers in the world slamming it into the middle of the pitch, it is not great viewing. If you asked all the bowlers on show at Lord’s, they will say they want to try other skills as well. I have spent 20 years pitching the ball up trying to swing it and move it off the deck and when you do not get any-thing doing that, it is frustrating. I just have to keep working on my game, chat to the coaches and see if there is something more I can be doing.

Body-wise, I feel good. It is just a case of trying to iron out whatever it is that is going wrong. Being 2-0 down is not where we want to be but as a team we are in a good place. We know we have not played our best cricket and there is more to come from us. I feel like the camaraderie is still good. Everyone was down on Sunday given the circumstances and how close we got, but we were involved in another great Test match.

Watching Ben Stokes play that knock, I do not know how he did not get man of the match because it was one of the best innings I have ever seen.

The stumping of Jonny Bairstow has divided opinion. It was not like he was trying to steal a run. It is different to hitting a batsman on the pad and him looking for a run during an lbw shout and a fielder throwing the stumps down. It is also different to when someone is batting out of their crease and the ball goes through to the keeper and they try to roll it on the stumps.

Bairstow’s foot was behind the line, he was scratching the crease and then walked off to see his partner at the end of the over. I thought it was the end of the over. And, as Stokes said after the game: “Would you want to win a game that way?” I think we have enough players on our team to say: “I’m not sure about this. It does not feel quite right.”

It is fair to say Bairstow was not best pleased. He made his opinions clear in the dressing room as you would expect. It was a situation made for a player like him. He felt it could have been his day and that was not how he wanted it to end so he was very frustrated. It might make him a bit more determined when he goes out there next time. But we do not want to dwell on it. We have to move on.

