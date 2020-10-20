Cannonball Cricket: the indoor revolution that failed to take off

It was in this week in 1985 that the Guardian first reported on a new form of indoor cricket, apparently set to take the nation by storm. A centre had opened in Wellingborough, another in Ipswich was following the week later and two courts at Lord’s were coming on stream the week after that, to add to venues already open in Hounslow and Peterborough. The ambition was for 150 indoor centres to open within three years. It was, according to Gordon Jenkins of the Lord’s indoor school, “wonderful for cricket”.

The following year the journalist Tim Heald published a book called The Character of Cricket, for which he travelled across England and Wales, talking to people involved in the game at various levels to establish a snapshot of the sport as it headed towards the final years of the century. “As far as cricket is concerned I think I may have seen the future,” he wrote of a visit to one of these centres. “I found it in a converted warehouse in Hounslow, and it works. This is the home of Cannonball Cricket – ‘It’s Fast! It’s fun! It’s for everyone!’ It was a warehouse, but now it is 25,000 square feet of indoor cricket ‘courts’. Its popularity is growing so fast that any claim made in this book will be out of date by the time it is published (unless I am hopelessly wrong and the whole thing has gone bust).” Colin Lumley, the Australian-born real tennis professional who managed the Hounslow centre, told the Times in 1985 “there are 250,000 Australians who play the game every week – and I think it will soon be as big here”.

Interest did indeed grow, and the number of facilities with it, but it was not sustained. Nobody has played indoor cricket in Hounslow for nearly three decades. Thirty-five years after a Guardian report that trilled “the bastardised version of our national game being marketed as ‘cannonball cricket’ seems to be a hit” there are only four centres offering this form of the game – eight-a-side, tension nets, now known as Australian or action indoor cricket – in Great Britain: in Leicester, Birmingham, Nottingham and Derby.

“I set it up because I’d seen how well the sport was doing in Australia, and I just saw the potential for it in this country,” says Lumley, whose financial interest in the game ended after he sold up in 1989. “But it was hard to get the right properties here at a realistic price. We set another one up in Swansea, and we wanted to set up smaller units, two-court centres, but we couldn’t find the right properties. You need quite a big area, but a lot of industrial properties had internal walls or RSJs where you don’t need them. In Australia you’d buy a block of land and build something to the right size, but that was unaffordable here and with the rates we were being charged for the right properties you had to get so many people on court to make the numbers stack up, and indoor cricket is mainly an evening and weekend thing. The rent per square foot and the availability of the right properties was the real killer.”

Anish Patel played first-class cricket for Loughborough University and minor counties cricket for Lancashire, and now runs one of those four remaining centres, in Birmingham. “I think there were 60 or 70 centres in the UK at one stage,” he says. “It was a thriving sport. In the late 1980s and early 90s all the professionals played it. But higher costs and taxes, business rates and those things, meant it became a non-sustainable thing to run. Six or seven years ago there were still eight or nine, now we’re down to just four.

“You need multiple revenue streams to make it work – the centre in Birmingham has the cricket, it’s got a gym, it has soft play for kids and it’s got a trampoline club. Centres have to be multifaceted. I just want to see the game grow. We want to provide juniors with the opportunity to play cricket all year round. We know our place, it’s not to compete with summer cricket – it’s a top-up in the winter.”

Internationally, the sport continues to thrive. The thousands of Australian participants that inspired Lumley to bring it to the UK in the 1980s have not gone anywhere (Cricket Australia’s latest audit did find a 6% drop in participation, but blamed it on Covid-19 and summer bushfires). It is widely played in New Zealand and South Africa, and increasingly popular in India. Had Covid-19 not intervened a World Cup, due to be held at the Casey Stadium just outside Melbourne, would have finished on Sunday. Australia would have won. They always do.

