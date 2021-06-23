‘Cannes Uncut’: Feature Doc To Tell 75-Year History Of Famed French Film Festival
A feature documentary is in the works that will chronicle the storied history of the Cannes Film Festival. The pic promises to delve behind the scenes of the famously glitzy event and will release in time for the fest’s 75-year anniversary in 2022.
Cannes Uncut comes from indie producer Colin Burrows, critic and film festival exec Mark Adams, journalist Chris Pickard and photographer-director Richard Blanshard. The team will be in Cannes this year to film new footage and conduct interviews. They said they are now in discussions with sales agents.
More from Deadline
Jesse Eisenberg, Adrien Brody, Riley Keough To Star In 'Manodrome' - Cannes Market
Cannes To Fete Marco Bellocchio; Edinburgh Film Fest New Director; 'Pretty Red Dress' Cast; Sky Studios Inks Noah Deal - Global Briefs
Jake Gyllenhaal & Vanessa Kirby To Star In Thomas Bidegain Survival Thriller 'Suddenly' For 'A Prophet' Scribe & Studiocanal: Hot Cannes Market Package
The project will look at the numerous outlandish and dramatic events that the French Riviera has witnessed over its three-quarters of a century history from spectacular promotional stunts to glamorous red-carpet arrivals and wild parties.
Blanshard shared a selection of his photos from over the year at Cannes, which you can see below:
Best of Deadline
U.S. Covid-19 Update: More Transmissible Delta Variant Now 20% Of New Cases; Kids Most At Risk
Broadway Returns: A Complete Roster Of Opening Dates, Venues And How To Buy Tickets
Summer Premiere Dates For New & Returning TV Series On Broadcast, Cable & Streaming
Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.