‘Cannes Uncut’: Feature Doc To Tell 75-Year History Of Famed French Film Festival

A feature documentary is in the works that will chronicle the storied history of the Cannes Film Festival. The pic promises to delve behind the scenes of the famously glitzy event and will release in time for the fest’s 75-year anniversary in 2022.

Cannes Uncut comes from indie producer Colin Burrows, critic and film festival exec Mark Adams, journalist Chris Pickard and photographer-director Richard Blanshard. The team will be in Cannes this year to film new footage and conduct interviews. They said they are now in discussions with sales agents.

The project will look at the numerous outlandish and dramatic events that the French Riviera has witnessed over its three-quarters of a century history from spectacular promotional stunts to glamorous red-carpet arrivals and wild parties.

Blanshard shared a selection of his photos from over the year at Cannes, which you can see below:

