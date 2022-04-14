Cannes Touts ‘Stronger Presence’ of Female Filmmakers, but Representation Is Lower at the 2022 Festival

Kate Erbland
·4 min read

This year’s Cannes competition slate is unquestionably stacked, including new films from major names like David Cronenberg, Kelly Reichardt, Claire Denis, Arnaud Desplechin, the Dardenne brothers, James Gray, Hirokazu Kore-eda, Ruben Ostlund, and Park Chan-wook, but anyone looking for proof that the lauded festival is at all interested in bulking up its representation of female filmmakers will likely come away disappointed.

While festival director Thierry Fremaux used a recent interview with Variety to tout that this edition of the festival would have “a stronger presence of female directors,” that was all talk: the 2022 festival will include just three films directed by women in the competition section out of 18 total. That’s 16.6 percent, precisely the same ratio as last year and an overall downturn in total inclusion from previous years.

More from IndieWire

Those 2022 films include Denis’ “The Stars at Noon,” Reichardt’s “Showing Up,” and Valeria Bruni Tedeschi’s “Les Amandiers.” Both Reichardt and Bruni Tedeschi are making their debut in the competition section, while Denis returns for the first time since her “Chocolat” in 1988.

It’s not the first time Fremaux has attempted to inflate the numbers despite no marked change. In 2020, the festival — which did not take place due to the pandemic, but still announced “selections” that could tout the Cannes laurels — promised “a significant increase” in films directed by women, which only resulted in some inflated percentages but no actual strides in terms of total films picked.

And while this year’s overall percentage remains stagnant, the total number of films directed by women in the competition lineup has actually declined.

In recent years, the festival’s starriest section — the competition slate — has stalled out when it comes to programming more than four films directed by women. Last year, the slightly delayed festival (moving from May to July) hosted four films directed by women in the section — out of a total of 24, which means just 16.6 percent of the section’s films were made by women — including new films from Ildikó Enyedi, Mia Hansen-Løve, Catherine Corsini, and Julia Ducournau, who went on to become only the second woman to win the Palme d’Or with her audacious “Titane.”

Cannes 2019 Competition jury members Robin Campillo, Enki Bilal, Maimouna N&#x002019;Diaye, Kelly Reichardt, Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu, Elle Fanning, Yorgos Lanthimos, Pawel Pawlikowski, and Alice Rohrwacher - Credit: SYSPEO/SIPA
Cannes 2019 Competition jury members Robin Campillo, Enki Bilal, Maimouna N’Diaye, Kelly Reichardt, Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu, Elle Fanning, Yorgos Lanthimos, Pawel Pawlikowski, and Alice Rohrwacher - Credit: SYSPEO/SIPA

SYSPEO/SIPA

Change has been gradual for the festival. Cannes didn’t program four Competition titles from women until 2011 (the year after that milestone, in 2012, no women made it into the section). Between 2016-2018, only three female filmmakers made it into Competition each year; in 2019, the festival again notched four female directors in competition.

This year, the festival seems to have gone backward, and while the selection of films on offer in competition are certainly impressive, the slate is hardly representative of a “stronger presence” of female filmmakers. When IndieWire recently predicted what films might turn up at the festival, a number of them included female-directed features. As ever, don’t tell us that there simply aren’t enough women making films to notch the numbers.

Last year saw a massive uptick in female-directed films making a huge splash on the festival circuit, with a number of major wins going to women-helmed films, from Ducournau at Cannes to Audrey Diwan’s “Happening” at Venice and Sian Heder’s (eventual Best Picture winner) “CODA” dominating at Sundance.

Perhaps things will get back on track for Cannes next year, when newly-elected festival president Iris Knobloch — the first woman to hold the title — will take over for her three-year appointment. Until then, it seems, it’s business as usual. (Of note: during today’s lineup announcement, Fremaux said a handful of additional films will be added to the selection in the coming days, though it’s unclear if those will include competition titles; the parallel non-competitive Cannes Critics’ Week lineup, which often shows great diversity, has also not yet been announced.)

Outside of the competition slate, things are somehow even more bleak. Of the four “Cannes Premiere” titles, none are directed by women. The same goes for the Special and Midnight Screenings slate. Of the six out-of-competition titles, including starry affairs like Joseph Kosinski’s “Top Gun: Maverick” and Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis,” plus Michel Hazanavicius’ opening night pick “Z,” you guessed it: none are directed by women.

There are some bright spots in the typically forward-thinking Un Certain Regard section, at least. Out of 15 films announced today, six of them were directed or co-directed by women, meaning 40 percent of that slate had a woman behind the camera. Those titles include some of the most thrilling of the festival, including Lise Akoka and Romane Gueret’s “Les Pires,” Hayakawa Chie’s “Plan 75,” Riley Keough and Gina Gammell’s “Beast” (officially listed as “Untitled Pine Ridge Project” in Cannes materials), Marie Kreutzer’s “Corsage,” Lola Quivoron’s “Rodeo,” and Agnieszka Smoczynska’s “The Silent Twins.”

The 2022 Cannes Film Festival will take place in-person this spring from May 17 through May 28.

Best of IndieWire

Sign up for Indiewire's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Maple Leafs tell their side of why young Canadiens fan left game

    MLSE is trying to clear the air regarding Hockey Twitter's favourite controversy.

  • IceDogs scandal the tip of the iceberg in problems with hockey culture

    Whether it is racism, homophobia, or misogyny, toxic hockey culture has been on full display this season.

  • Palmieri scores in shootout, Islanders beat Penguins 5-4

    NEW YORK (AP) — Zach Parise and Josh Bailey each scored twice, and Kyle Palmier had the lone goal in the shootout as the New York Islanders beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 on Tuesday night. Ilya Sorokin stopped Jake Guentzel, Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang in the shootout and finished with a career-high 43 saves for New York. Jake Guentzel had two goals and an assist, Crosby had two assists and Casey DeSmith made 33 saves for the Penguins, who lost for the fourth time in five games. Danton Heine

  • Young Canadiens fan forced to leave Leafs game after Suzuki gifts him a stick

    Nick Suzuki's generous act sort of backfired on him.

  • Matthew Knies: Will he or won’t he?

    Maple Leafs prospect Matthew Knies has a big decision to make. The 2021 second-round pick can sign with Toronto or return to college for one more year. Many Leafs fans are keen to see Knies play a role in the NHL playoffs but others can see the value of him waiting one more year before making the jump.

  • Hurricanes beat Rangers 4-2 in Metropolitan Division matchup

    NEW YORK (AP) — Seth Jarvis and Jordan Staal scored third-period goals and Frederik Andersen made 28 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes beat the New York Rangers 4-2 on Tuesday night in a showdown for first place in the Metropolitan Division. Sebastian Aho had a goal and two assists and Andrei Svechnikov also scored for the Hurricanes, who moved four points ahead of second-place New York with eight games remaining in the regular season. K’Andre Miller scored and Chris Kreider added a late goal for

  • Vegas stays in playoff hunt with 6-1 win over Arizona

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brayden McNabb scored a goal and assisted on two others and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Arizona Coyotes 6-1 on Saturday night. With the win, the Knights moved within two points of third-place Los Angeles in the Pacific Division. Both Vegas and LA have nine games remaining. The Knights, who have won six of their last seven, moved into an eighth-place tie with Dallas in the Western Conference, each with 84 points. Dallas, however, has two games in hand. Zach Whitecloud, Max

  • Tim Stützle leads Ottawa Senators past Detroit Red Wings 4-1

    DETROIT (AP) — Tim Stützle had two goals and an assist, and the Ottawa Senators beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-1 on Tuesday night. Austin Watson added a goal and an assist as Ottawa stopped a three-game slide. Drake Batherson snapped a tie in the second period, and Anton Forsberg made 24 saves. Stützle's goals were both empty-netters, one with 1:05 left and another with 14 seconds remaining. The 20-year-old forward also picked up his 30th assist on Batherson's 15th goal of the season. Tyler Bertuz

  • Hockey player returns to team after allegations of racism

    Anthony Allain-Samaké, who denounced racist and discriminatory remarks of which he was the target, will join his team, L'Intrépide de Gatineau, and participate in the Dodge Cup, set to start Wednesday in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean. The U15 AAA player left his team earlier in April, but made the decision Tuesday to play again following discussions with his family and team officials. On Friday, the team announced six of its players involved had been suspended for the remainder of the season, followin

  • Raptors vs. 76ers: Gary Trent Jr. could be Toronto's biggest X-factor

    Gary Trent Jr. could have more room to operate with Philadelphia's defensive ace set to miss up to three games in the series.

  • Ryan Hartman flips off Evander Kane after heated altercation

    Ryan Hartman let his feelings about Evander Kane be known to the world Tuesday night.

  • Florida Panthers win 7th straight, beating Predators 4-1

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Anton Lundell scored the game-winning goal in the second period, and the Florida Panthers beat the Nashville Predators 4-1 Saturday night for their seventh straight victory. Jonathan Huberdeau and Gustav Forsling scored empty-net goals 17 seconds apart, and Carter Verhaeghe also had a goal, and Forsling had an assist as Florida split the season series with Nashville. Rookie goalie Spencer Knight made 24 saves for a victory in his fourth straight appearance. Knight made a

  • Canadian swim team adjusting to life without longtime head coach Ben Titley

    Ryan Mallette is undoubtedly the busiest person at the pool in Victoria this week as the national trials continue. He's trying to get up to speed with all the tasks that come with now being the interim head coach of Canada's swimming team. In what can only be described as an abrupt and unexpected end to Ben Titley's tenure as head coach for a decade after his contract wasn't renewed at the beginning of March, Mallette is getting acquainted with the top role. "I feel like I've adjusted well. It w

  • Anna Kane joins fans in helping Ryan Hartman pay his middle-finger fine

    Ryan Hartman was fined for flipping the bird at Evander Kane following their tilt on Tuesday, but Evander's ex-wife and fans alike were happy to help.

  • Canada's Dion wins short track world gold, Hamelin career ends with relay bronze

    MONTREAL — Canadian short-track speedskater Pascal Dion won his first world championship gold medal and his decorated teammate Charles Hamelin capped his career with a relay bronze. Montreal's Dion won the men's 3,000 metres on home ice at Maurice Richard Arena and then helped Hamelin and Canada take bronze in the 5,000-metre relay. The relay was Hamelin's swan song and his 38th world championship medal, of which 15 were gold. "It is one of the best things that happened to me," Hamelin said in a

  • Why the Raptors have the potential to be more than a feel-good story

    The increased physicality of the playoffs should work in the Raptors' favour.

  • Short track legend Charles Hamelin helps Canada win relay bronze at worlds in final race of career

    Canadian short-track speedskater Pascal Dion won his first world championship gold medal and his decorated teammate Charles Hamelin capped his career with a relay bronze. Montreal's Dion won the men's 3,000 metres on home ice at Maurice Richard Arena and then helped Hamelin and Canada take bronze in the 5,000-metre relay. The relay was Hamelin's swan song and his 38th world championship medal, of which 15 were gold. "It is one of the best things that happened to me," Hamelin said in a statement.

  • 'I can attack anybody': Pascal Siakam on offensive game

    Raptors forward Pascal Siakam discusses his matchup with the 76ers, how transition becomes more difficult and the James Harden-Joel Embiid pick and roll.

  • Blackhawks, F Reese Johnson agree to 2-year extension

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to a two-year contract extension with forward Reese Johnson. The team announced the deal on Wednesday. It runs through the 2023-24 season with an $800,000 salary-cap hit. The 23-year-old Johnson has one goal and five assists in 28 games this season. He made his NHL debut for Chicago last year. “Reese’s work ethic and competitiveness are characteristics we’re always looking for in players we have in our system,” general manager Kyle Davidson said

  • President of Belarus bloodied after taking stick to face in hockey game

    The incident involving Alexander Lukashenko was deemed to be accidental and the opposing player will not face any off-ice consequences.