This giant, free virtual film festival kicks off this week—see the full lineup of movies

Update, May 27th, 2020, 11:08 a.m. ET: This post has been updated to include updates about the virtual film festival lineup.

Looking for some new movies to watch online? Starting this week, consider your movie queue stacked with new releases. Twenty-one festivals are joining forces for a virtual film festival that will stream on YouTube from May 29th to June 7th. The virtual event will give audiences something new to do during coronavirus quarantine while also providing funds for coronavirus (COVID-19) relief.

The online event is called We Are One: A Global Film Festival, and it will be free to stream on YouTube. In exchange, organizers are asking that viewers donate to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization (WHO). The main page for the festival can be found here, along with information about donating.

The Cannes Film Festival, New York Film Festival, Sundance Film Festival, Toronto International Film Festival, and Tribeca Film Festival are included, along with 16 other festivals from around the globe.

On Tuesday, May 26th, YouTube announced the lineup for the virtual film festival, and all of the movies can be found right here, organized by each day of the festival. The lineup features more than 100 movies, including documentaries and narrative films, both shorts and feature-length, from more than 35 countries.

EW called out some of the standout films and features in the lineup. “VR selections will feature the Emmy-nominated documentary Traveling While Black and Alteration, a sci-fi narrative starring Bill Skarsgard, as well as additional titles with talent including John Legend, Oprah Winfrey, and Lupita Nyong’o. There will also be special musical performances, including a 30-minute DJ set by Questlove.”

Get ready for an epic event! We Are One & @YouTube are bringing you a historic 10-day online film festival with programming curated by 21 world-class festivals. It all kicks off May 29! Stop by 7am ET - 7pm ET daily for an adventure in cinema. #WeAreOneGFF https://t.co/olDBSDwdOg pic.twitter.com/UIlUGMr6SV — WeAreOneGlobalFilmFestival (@WeAreOneGFF) May 26, 2020

According to Variety, We Are One is not meant to replace the individual film festivals, but rather work as a fundraiser that brings some of their films together. For instance, Cannes organizers are still figuring out what the 2020 event will look like. French president Emmanuel Macron recently announced that no festivals or large gatherings will be held until at least mid-July, as reported by Deadline. Similarly, Variety reports that the Toronto International Film Festival is still scheduled for September, but planners understand it will likely look different this year. Meanwhile, some of the festivals joining up for We Are One have already taken place. Sundance, for example, was held in January.

As with everything going on during COVID-19, there’s a lot of uncertainty and it’s impossible to make concrete plans. But, at least we know that this week, you’ll have some new options for passing the time. And, potentially, some new favorite movies. Visit the We Are One: A Global Film Festival YouTube page here to start watching this Friday.

