Cannes Reveals 2020 Lineup After Cancelation: New Films Starring Timothee Chalamet, Kate Winslet

The Cannes Film Festival will not go on this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic — but that hasn't stopped the event from revealing what would have been the lineup for its 2020 edition.

New films starring Timothee Chalamet, Kate Winslet, Saoirse Ronan, Viggo Mortensen, Tilda Swinton and more were to headline the annual event in France, it was announced Wednesday. All films included in the lineup will carry the Cannes brand onscreen to other film festivals across the world.

Pixar's anticipated animated film Soul, featuring the voices of Jamie Foxx and Tina Fey, was to have its world premiere at Cannes, it was revealed.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Other major films that were set to debut include Wes Anderson's star-studded The French Dispatch, starring Chalamet, Ronan and Owen Wilson; Ammonite, a period drama starring Winslet and Ronan as lovers in a real-life romance; and two films from 12 Years a Slave director Steve McQueen, Lover's Rock and Mangrove. (For the full lineup, visit the festival's website.)

In March, the festival's official Twitter account announced that its 2020 edition would no longer take place in May due to the pandemic. The festival is held every year in the southern region of France.

RELATED: Glastonbury 2020 Festival Canceled Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

"Due to the health crisis and the development of the French and international situation, the Festival de Cannes will no longer be able to take place on the dates planned, from May 12 to 23," the festival’s official account tweeted at the time.

Due to the health crisis and the development of the French and international situation, the Festival de Cannes will no longer be able to take place on the dates planned, from May 12 to 23. More info #Cannes2020 👉 https://t.co/peLmfw0gQW pic.twitter.com/SVWPasvU23 — Festival de Cannes (@Festival_Cannes) March 19, 2020

According to The Hollywood Reporter, festival organizers were originally hoping to reschedule the annual film event for June.

While this marks the first time in history that the Cannes Film Festival has been canceled since it started running annually in 1946, the very first planned festival in 1939 was canceled when World War II broke out. It was scheduled to take place in September as France hoped to extend its summer resort season, copying what Italian Prime Minister Benito Mussolini had done with the Venice Film Festival.