Cannes: Naked Ukraine protestor removed from Cannes Film Festival red carpet

A nude protestor was forcibly removed from the Cannes red carpet at the premier of George Miller’s “Three Thousand Years of Longing” on Friday.

The protestor was wearing body paint that read “Stop raping us” against a backdrop of yellow and blue – the colours of the Ukrainian flag. She also had the word “Scum” written across her back.

While she yelled “don’t rape us!” security quickly encircled the woman and took removed her from the red carpet.

According to Twitter post from a French activist group called “Scum”, she was protesting sexual violence committed against Ukranian women during the Russian invasion.

The 75th Cannes Film Festival - Screening of the film “Three Thousand Years of Longing” Out of Competition - Red Carpet Arrivals - Cannes, France, May 20, 2022. Rose Bertram poses as a woman runs while protesting. (REUTERS)

Russia’s war in Ukraine has often been in the spotlight at this year’s Cannes festival, which is screening several films from Ukrainian filmmakers.

The festival barred Russians with ties to the Kremlin from attending.

On 17 May, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky delivered a surprise address as part of the opening ceremony of the Cannes Film Festival.

The politician, who was previously an actor, quoted from Charlie Chaplin’s satirical film The Great Dictator.

“The hate of men will pass, and dictators die, and the power they took from the people will return to the people. And so long as men die, liberty will never perish.”

The film festival has yet to comment on the incident nor is the name of the activist currently known.