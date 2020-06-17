Cannes Market: Le Bureau Films Launches Sales on Critics’ Week Title ‘Afterlove’

Click here to read the full article.

Sales agent Le Bureau Films is set to launch sales at the Cannes Virtual Market on British writer and director Aleem Khan’s “Afterlove.” Variety has been given an exclusive image of the film, which is one of only five selected to receive the Cannes Critics’ Week Label.

“Afterlove,” set in the port town of Dover in the South-East of England, centers on Mary Hussain, who suddenly finds herself a widow following the unexpected death of her husband. A day after the burial, she discovers he has a secret just 21 miles across the English Channel in Calais.

The cast includes Joanna Scanlan, Nathalie Richard, Talid Ariss and Nasser Memarzia. The director of photography is Alexander Dynan, whose credits include Paul Schrader’s “First Reformed.” The producers are Matthieu de Braconier and Gabrielle Dumon. The film was supported by the Sundance Institute Feature Film Program.

Khan, who was a BAFTA nominee for the short film “Three Brothers,” attended both the 2017 Sundance Screenwriters and Directors Labs, and Locarno Filmmakers Academy.

The films on Le Bureau Films’ Cannes presales slate are “The Velvet Queen,” a documentary by the producers of “March of the Penguins II,” and “Amazonia,” and “Supernova,” starring Colin Firth and Stanley Tucci.

Le Bureau Films will be screening documentary “We Are From There,” which was at Rotterdam, “Rialto,” which played at Venice, and “Perfect 10,” which screened at the BFI London Film Festival.

