Cannes Market: Bankside Picks Up Lee Haven Jones’ ‘The Feast’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Bankside Films has boarded sales on Welsh-language contemporary horror “The Feast” (Gwledd), the directorial debut of Lee Haven Jones. Bankside will be talking to buyers about the project and showing a promo during the Virtual Cannes week, which starts on June 22.

Best known for his directorial work in television, Haven Jones has helmed episodes of “Doctor Who,” “The Bay” and “Vera.”

“The Feast” was written by Roger Williams, who also produces through production outfit Joio. It stars Annes Elwy (“Little Women”), Nia Roberts (“Under Milk Wood”) and Julian Lewis Jones (“Justice League”), alongside Steffan Cennydd (“Last Summer”) and Sion Alun Davies (“The Left Behind”).

The film unfolds over the course of one evening as a wealthy family gathers for a sumptuous dinner in their ostentatious house in the Welsh mountains. The guests are a local businessman and a neighboring farmer, and the intent is to secure a business deal to mine in the surrounding countryside.

When a mysterious young woman arrives to be their waitress for the evening, the family’s beliefs and values are challenged as her quiet yet disturbing presence begins to unravel their lives. Slowly, deliberately and with the most terrifying consequences.

The film was produced through Ffilm Cymru Wales’ Cinematic initiative, which is supported by S4C and the BFI (using funds from the National Lottery), Fields Park and Great Point Media in association with Melville Media.

Stephen Kelliher of Bankside Films said: “Lee Haven Jones and Roger Williams have created an exquisite cinematic world which wows you with its beauty whilst simultaneously issuing a stark and terrifying warning against greed and avarice.”

Producer Roger Williams said: “It’s a visually beautiful film that packs a punch and will undoubtedly satisfy an audience hungry for original and distinctive cinema.”

