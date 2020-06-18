Cannes Market: Alicia Witt’s Romantic Comedy ‘Modern Persuasion’ Bought by Myriad

Click here to read the full article.

Myriad Pictures has acquired worldwide rights to the Alicia Witt romantic comedy “Modern Persuasion,” which will premiere at the Cannes Virtual Market.

The film, an adaptation of Jane Austen’s 1817 novel “Persuasion,” is directed by Alex Appel and Jonathan Lisecki from a script by Lisecki and Barbara Radecki. The film also stars Liza Lapira, Daniela Pineda, Shane McRae and Bebe Neuwirth.

“Modern Persuasion” centers on Witt’s character, a happily single and self-confessed workaholic who, after steadfastly rising to the top of the ladder in the New York corporate publicity world, finds herself coming home every night to her cat. When her firm is hired by a previous love, long-lost feelings are stirred.

Myriad Pictures president and CEO Kirk D’Amico said: “We loved Alex’s and Jonathan’s modern day take on the Jane Austen classic and are excited to begin selling this delightful and clever romantic comedy. Alicia Witt and the strong supporting cast including Bebe Neuwirth and Shane McRae humorously illuminate the challenges of getting into and maintaining relationships in the big city.”

“Modern Persuasion” is produced by Tangerine Entertainment and Tortyfly Pictures, which was founded by Appel; “Persuasion” is the company’s inaugural title. Tangerine was co-founded by Amy Hobby and Anne Hubbell with credits on “Paint It Black,” “Lucky Them” and “The Last Laugh.”

