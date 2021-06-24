Cannes Film Festival Jury Counts Five Women Including Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mati Diop & More
The 74th Cannes Film Festival unveiled its jury which includes five women; a majority in the nine-person group including President Spike Lee.
The jury includes French-Senegalese actor-director Mati Diop whose 2019 movie Atlantics took home the Grand Prix from the festival; Crazy Heart Oscar nominated actress Maggie Gyllenhaal, French Inglorious Basterds actress Mélanie Laurent, Austrian filmmaker Jessica Hausner and French singer Mylène Farmer.
More from Deadline
Cannes Classics Lineup Includes Mark Cousins Doc 'The Storms Of Jeremy Thomas' + Lynch, Kieślowski, Ophüls Restorations & More - Full List
Cannes Film Fest Reveals 74th Edition Poster Featuring Spike Lee
Shudder Buys North America, UK & Australia On Ghost Story 'Martyrs Lane' From LevelK
Rounding out the jury are French actor and recent Golden Globe and BAFTA nominated The Mauritanian actor Tahar Rahim, Brazilian director Kleber Mendonça Filho and South Korean actor Song Kang-ho who starred in the 2019 Cannes Palme d’Or winners and ultimate Oscar Best Picture winner, Parasite. Kang-ho also starred in such Bong Joon Ho movies as The Host and Memories of Murder.
Diop’s Atlantics was shortlisted as one of the ten best international films at the Oscars. She has also directed several short-films and medium-length films including Snow Canon (2011), Big in Vietnam (2012), A Thousand Suns (2013), and In My Room (2020), which were also nominated and awarded in many international festivals.
Lee, as previously reported, is the first Black Cannes Film Festival jury president.
All together, they will watch 24 films in competition during the delayed film festival from July 6-17. The jury will announced their winners on the last day of the festival.
Best of Deadline
U.S. Covid-19 Update: More Transmissible Delta Variant Now 20% Of New Cases; Kids Most At Risk
Broadway Returns: A Complete Roster Of Opening Dates, Venues And How To Buy Tickets
Summer Premiere Dates For New & Returning TV Series On Broadcast, Cable & Streaming
Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.