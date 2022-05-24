Cannes Film Festival, born out of war, grapples with Ukraine

  • President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy appears via remote during the opening ceremony of the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Tuesday, May 17, 2022. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
    1/5

    France Cannes 2022 Opening Ceremony

    President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy appears via remote during the opening ceremony of the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Tuesday, May 17, 2022. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
    Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP
  • A protestor wearing body paint that reads "Stop Raping Us" in the color of the Ukrainian is removed from the red carpet at the premiere of the film 'Three Thousand Years of Longing' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Friday, May 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
    2/5

    France Cannes 2022 Three Thousand Years of Longing Red Carpet

    A protestor wearing body paint that reads "Stop Raping Us" in the color of the Ukrainian is removed from the red carpet at the premiere of the film 'Three Thousand Years of Longing' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Friday, May 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Nadia Turincev, from left, Hanna Bilobrova and Dounia Sichov are interviewed by the Associated Press discussing the film 'Mariupolis 2' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Thursday, May 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
    3/5

    France Cannes 2022 Mariupolis 2 Photo Call

    Nadia Turincev, from left, Hanna Bilobrova and Dounia Sichov are interviewed by the Associated Press discussing the film 'Mariupolis 2' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Thursday, May 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Director Kirill Serebrennikov poses for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Tchaikovsky's Wife' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Thursday, May 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
    4/5

    France Cannes 2022 Tchaikovsky's Wife Photo Call

    Director Kirill Serebrennikov poses for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Tchaikovsky's Wife' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Thursday, May 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Tilda Swinton poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'R.M.N.' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
    5/5

    France Cannes 2022 R.M.N. Red Carpet

    Tilda Swinton poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'R.M.N.' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy appears via remote during the opening ceremony of the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Tuesday, May 17, 2022. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
A protestor wearing body paint that reads "Stop Raping Us" in the color of the Ukrainian is removed from the red carpet at the premiere of the film 'Three Thousand Years of Longing' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Friday, May 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
Nadia Turincev, from left, Hanna Bilobrova and Dounia Sichov are interviewed by the Associated Press discussing the film 'Mariupolis 2' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Thursday, May 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
Director Kirill Serebrennikov poses for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Tchaikovsky's Wife' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Thursday, May 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
Tilda Swinton poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'R.M.N.' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
JAKE COYLE
·6 min read

CANNES, France (AP) — The war in Ukraine took a starring role on the opening night of the 75th Cannes Film Festival and it has rarely been far out of frame since.

The parties have continued nonstop, as has the red-carpet frenzy. But throughout the French Riviera spectacular has run a discourse about the role of cinema in wartime. Movie screens have lit up with footage from the front lines and films with trenchant meaning in relationship to the conflict.

Sergei Loznitsa, one of Ukraine's most acclaimed filmmakers, was putting the finishing touches on his documentary “The Natural History of Destruction” when Russian invaded Ukraine in February. The film, which premiered Monday in Cannes, uses extensive archival footage to depict the Allied bombing campaign of Germany during World War II. The question at the heart of the film, inspired by W.G. Sebald's 1999 book of the same name, is about the morality of targeting civilian populations in times of war.

With Russian bombs falling on maternity hospitals, theaters and other places crowded with sheltering civilians, “The Natural History of Destruction” transformed into a film less about the past than the present.

“It became clear that the lessons of 80 years ago haven’t been learned," said Loznitsa in an interview. “It seems possible for us as humans to be thrown back 80 years to the stage where all these atrocities and terrible things were possible.”

“If we want to remain human, we need to stop this,” added Loznitsa, the director of “Donbass” and “Babi Yar.” “This should not be acceptable to a civilized society.”

The Cannes Film Festival was born out of war. The start of World War II forced the postponement of the inaugural festival, in 1939. Cannes was initially conceived as a counter to the Venice Film Festival, which had then fallen under the influence of Mussolini and Hitler.

This year's festival has unspooled against the backdrop of the war in Ukraine, and sometimes in spite of it. Sit-ins haven't replaced late-night soirees on the Croisette, nor has attention wavered substantially from the parade of stars posing in front of barricades of photographers. Jet fighters have been airborne here, but only to promote Tom Cruise's “Top Gun: Maverick.” After two years of pandemic, Cannes has very eagerly gotten back to frolicking in the Cote d'Azur sun.

On opening night last week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy challenged filmmakers to take up the mantle of Charlie Chaplin's “The Great Dictator” and “demonstrate that the cinema of our time is not silent." And in the days that have followed, the role of cinema while thousands are dying in Ukraine has been an ongoing dialogue — and Cannes has been a platform for protest.

One woman burst onto the red carpet and shed her clothes to reveal the Ukrainian flag painted on her torso, blood drawn on her body and the message “Stop raping us.” On Wednesday, the filmmakers of the Ukrainian film “Butterfly Vision,” by Maksym Nakonechny, planned to walk the steps at the Debussy Theatre with air sirens ringing out.

"The sound of air alert will give viewers the feeling of what Ukrainians are going through each single day and let them share this experience,” the filmmakers said in a statement.

“War is about killing people. It’s about destroying everything,” said Kirill Serebrennikov, a Russian filmmaker who has fled his homeland after several years of home arrest and travel ban. “Art is always against war.”

The very presence of Serebrennikov, who premiered the period drama “Tchaikovsky’s Wife,” at Cannes has been much debated. His film was partly financed by Russian oligarch and former Chelsea owner Roman Abramovitch. Cannes' artistic director, Thierry Fremaux, acknowledged on the eve of the festival that he had wrestled with the decision but ultimately decided to screen “Tchaikovsky’s Wife” since the film took funding from Abramovitch before sanctions were enacted, and because Serebrennikov challenges state propaganda.

Cannes, a kind of Olympics for film, elected to ban Russian delegates and Russians with ties to the Kremlin. In most years, the yachts of Russian oligarchs are a regular presence off the Cannes shores.

In Ruben Ostlund's social satire “Triangle of Sadness" (one of the films competing for Cannes' Palme d'Or), Woody Harrelson plays a Marxist yacht captain who drunkenly debates politics with a Russian oligarch.

“I’m an anarchist," Harrelson told reporters. "I’m the kind of guy who thinks it’s abominable when a superpower with all this military might and with no provocation attacks a country.”

Tilda Swinton, who stars with Idris Elba in George Miller's “Three Thousand Years of Longing,” an expansive modern fairy tale about the nature of storytelling, drew a pointed parallel between propaganda and the diverse perspectives of fiction.

“The thing that’s dangerous is when you have only one story,” said Swinton. “It’s when people can’t hear any other stories that things go down the tubes very fast.”

Other films were more directly connected with the war. Lithuanian filmmaker Mantas Kvedaravicius was killed last month in Ukraine. His fiancée Hanna Bilobrova brought the footage he shot out of Ukraine and, with editors, assembled the documentary “Mariupolis 2.” Introducing the film, Bilobrova cried as she thanked the crowd for honoring Kvedaravicius' legacy.

“What madness,” a Mariupol man says in the film, with bombs echoing nearby. “I don't know how the earth holds up.”

The contrast between such films and Cannes' more frivolous, celebrity-crazed side can be head-spinning. For filmmakers like Loznitsa, it can be surreal being at one of the most glamorous places in the world while 1,000 miles to the northwest the war rages on.

“I don’t think the role of cinema, of art, in general has changed. Our duty as filmmakers is to try to understand what’s going on around us," said Loznitsa, who was kicked out of the Ukrainian Film Academy for not supporting a boycott of Russian filmmakers. "I believe our duty is defend culture, all culture. The culture of any nation, of any people, belongs to the entire world.”

To explain the feeling of being in Cannes, Loznitsa cited the W.H. Auden poem “September 1, 1939," written in New York on the day WWII broke out:

“I sit in one of the dives/On Fifty-second Street/Uncertain and afraid/ As the clever hopes expire."

___

Follow AP Film Writer Jake Coyle on Twitter at: http://twitter.com/jakecoyleAP

___

For more Cannes Film Festival coverage, visit: https://apnews.com/hub/cannes-film-festival

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Stamkos, Kucherov lead Lightning past Panthers 5-1 in Game 3

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored two goals and Nikita Kucherov had a goal and three assists and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Florida Panthers 5-1 to move to the brink of another trip to the Eastern Conference final on Sunday. Corey Perry and Erik Cernak also scored, and reigning Conn Smythe Trophy winner Andrei Vasilevskiy had 34 saves to help the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions take a commanding 3-0 series lead over the Panthers, who had the NHL’s best record during the reg

  • US Soccer Hall of Fame inductees praise equal pay agreement

    FRISCO, Texas. (AP) — Shannon Boxx, Christie Pearce Rampone and Linda Hamilton all celebrated this week's landmark equal pay agreement with U.S. Soccer as the three women were enshrined Saturday in the National Soccer Hall of Fame. "As the women’s national team, we have always known we have a greater responsibility than just winning games. The newest contract is a testament to the work the past and the present players have done off the field," Boxx said. “As a Black athlete, I also felt the resp

  • Perron scores twice, Blues even series with 4-1 win over Avs

    DENVER (AP) — David Perron scored twice as St. Louis switched up its line combinations, Jordan Binnington made 30 saves and the Blues beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-1 on Thursday night to tie their second-round series at a game apiece. Jordan Kyrou added a goal and Brandon Saad sealed it with an empty-netter for the Blues as they rode another stellar performance from Binnington. The Blues goaltender stopped 51 shots during a 3-2 overtime loss in Game 1. Binnington's flashing his 2019 form, when a

  • Why the Battle of Alberta could stay a circus

    There won't be 15 goals every night, but the situation sets up for high-scoring, volatile games between the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers.

  • Jordan Binnington embrassed himself with water-bottle toss

    Never one to shy from the limelight, St. Louis goaltender Jordan Binnington allegedly threw at water bottle at Nazem Kadri, while the Avalanche player was doing a television interview after Colorado's Game 3 victory,

  • NHL, St. Louis police looking into threats made toward Kadri

    The NHL said Monday that St. Louis police are investigating threats made toward Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri, who has been the subject of racist social media posts since he was involved in a collision that knocked Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington out for the rest of the series. Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly told The Associated Press by email that the league and police looking into the situation. The team said Sunday night it was aware of threats against Kadri and was working with loc

  • Mark Giordano signs team-friendly two-year extension with Maple Leafs

    Mark Giordano is taking a discount to stay with the Maple Leafs.

  • Which star injury looms larger in the Avalanche-Blues series?

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the implications after Samuel Girard and Jordan Binnington were injured in Game 3.

  • Canada drops 6-3 decision to Switzerland at world hockey championship

    HELSINKI — Dean Kukan and Nico Hischier scored power-play goals and Denis Malgin had two assists as Switzerland defeated Canada 6-3 on Saturday at the world hockey championship. Michael Fora, Jonas Siegenthaler, Pius Suter and Timo Meier - into an empty net - also scored for the unbeaten Swiss (5-0-0-0) at the Helsinki Ice Hall. Kent Johnson opened the scoring for the Canadians (4-0-0-1), who suffered their first loss of the preliminary round. Adam Lowry and Drake Batherson had the other goals a

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup playoffs on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Sunday, the Calgary Flames visit the Edmonton Oilers in Game 3 of their second-round series at 8 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the links below.

  • Leclerc takes pole ahead of Verstappen at Spanish Grand Prix

    MONTMELÓ, Spain (AP) — Formula One championship leader Charles Leclerc recovered from a spin in qualifying to put his Ferrari on the pole for the Spanish Grand Prix in a last-gasp run that bumped reigning world champion Max Verstappen. Leclerc shouted “that was good!” after his run in the closing moments of the third round of Saturday qualifying. His spin earlier in the round had sent him scurrying to the pits for a change of tires. He then tore off for his final run. Leclerc went 1 minute, 18.7

  • Colton scores late, Lightning beat Panthers 2-1 in Game 2

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Ross Colton scored with 3.8 seconds remaining, giving the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning a 2-1 victory over the Florida Panthers in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals on Thursday night. The stunning finish put the Lightning up 2-0 in the best-of-seven series that heads to Tampa for Game 3 on Sunday. The game appeared headed for overtime before Colton scored from right in front of goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky off a backhand pass from Nikit

  • Lightning up 3-0 in series, Panthers at brink of elimination

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored two goals and Nikita Kucherov had a goal and three assists and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Florida Panthers 5-1 to move to the brink of another trip to the Eastern Conference final on Sunday. Corey Perry and Erik Cernak also scored, and reigning Conn Smythe Trophy winner Andrei Vasilevskiy had 34 saves to help the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions take a commanding 3-0 series lead over the Panthers, who had the NHL’s best record during the reg

  • CFL delivers 'final' amended contract proposal to its players

    Commissioner Randy Ambrosie says the CFL has tabled a final amended proposal to the CFL Players' Association. Ambrosie said Tuesday the new agreement addresses the CFLPA's biggest concerns: a ratification bonus and the Canadian ratio. Ambrosie said the new deal presents the nine teams with $1 million to be allocated in a ratification bonus pool. And it reduces the proposed number of nationalized Canadians — an American who has spent either five years in the CFL or at least three with the same te

  • Montreal feels it can kick fatigue, beat Forge FC on Wednesday

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal will have to put their recent dip in form behind them as the defence of their Canadian Championship title begins Wednesday against Canadian Premier League side Forge FC at Stade Saputo. After two consecutive losses, Montreal has fallen from the top of the MLS Eastern Conference. They have had extraordinary success in the Canadian Championship however, not having lost since July of 2018 and claiming the last two Voyageurs Cups in the process. “We had some struggles early on

  • French Open updates | Rune upsets Shapovalov in 1st round

    PARIS (AP) — The Latest on the French Open tennis tournament (all times local): 1:20 p.m. Danish teenager Holger Rune upset 14th-seeded Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 6-1, 7-6 (4) in the first round of the French Open. The 19-year-old Rune won the BMW Open this month and was a semifinalist in Lyon last week. Shapovalov fought back in the third set to force a tiebreaker but fell behind 3-1 and couldn't recover, sending a forehand wide on match point. Rune won the French Open junior championship in 2019. T

  • Evacuation at Labatt Memorial Park during London Majors home opener

    Fans were evacuated from Labatt Memorial Park in the fifth inning of the London Majors home opener on Friday night due to concerns of a possible gas leak at a concession stand. A number of police and fire department vehicles were called in at around 9:20 p.m., with fans being told over the PA system to leave the premises. A police news release said there were reports of two people in need of medical attention and that there was of a strong odour of gas in the air. "They put an announcement on th

  • A brief history of the Stanley Cup Playoffs' Battle of Alberta

    The Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers are fighting the Battle of Alberta in the playoffs for the sixth time in the rivalry's history. Here's a brief look back at the five previous encounters between the two: 1983: OILERS WON 4-1 In the first meeting between the two sides in the playoffs, the Oilers began a trend of dominance against Calgary, taking the series in five games. Wayne Gretzky finished with 14 points (six goals, eight assists) in the series as Edmonton took the Smythe Division final

  • Oilers overwhelm Flames in dominant Game 3 win

    Edmonton has the lead in the Battle of Alberta after a convincing victory in Game 3.

  • Man City clinches 6th Premier League title in 11 seasons

    MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City clinched a sixth Premier League title in 11 seasons on Sunday by scoring three times in five minutes to come from behind to beat Aston Villa 3-2 in the finale and hold off Liverpool's challenge. After starting the day in first place, City was at risk of an historic choke when it conceded twice to trail 2-0 at home to Villa. It took İlkay Gündoğan's header to begin the comeback in the 76th and Rodri equalized two minutes later by placing the ball through